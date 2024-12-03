Para Sport Community Calls For Para Athletes To Seize Leadership Opportunities

To mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities today (3 December) a pair of New Zealand Paralympians and a young emerging Para athlete have called on the Para sport community to embrace leadership positions.

With the theme for this year’s annual awareness day to “amplify the leadership of persons with disabilities for an inclusive and sustainable future” Para cycling duo - Paralympian #213 Sarah Ellington and Paralympian #225 Anna Taylor – as well as Para athlete Zack Lappin - have rallied in support of the stance.

Anna, who claimed a silver medal in the Women’s C4 3000m Individual Pursuit at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, currently serves in a number of leadership roles as a Board member of the Athlete Leaders Network, a member of the Paralympics New Zealand (PNZ) Athletes’ Council and a member of the Cycling NZ Athlete Leaders Group.

“For me, the motivation to get involved in leadership roles was I wanted to be part of the conversation, so it would allow me to help shape the future,” explains Anna, who sustained caudia equina syndrome, a spinal cord injury. “If you have a seat at the table, then you potentially have influence over how decisions are made.”

Anna insists taking on several leadership roles has expanded her knowledge base and understanding on a range of topics and this then allows her to make better decisions.

“What being in leadership roles has taught me is you can learn from anyone,” she adds. “Everyone has something to add, although I value being surrounded by strong and talented people. I feel like you become who you surround yourself with.”

For PNZ Athletes’ Council Chair Sarah Ellington the motivation to get involved on the Council was to help the next generation of disabled athletes.

Acquiring a spinal cord injury nine years ago after falling from a tree, it was only following the accident did she become aware of the Para sport community and over time her desire to make a difference has grown.

“It is important to be a good role model for the next generation, to learn from your own experiences, and pass that on to the next generation,” she says. “To help shape the future is really important.”

Sarah also believes her knowledge and understanding of a whole range of subjects has become so much more complete in her time serving on the PNZ Athletes’ Council.

The Tokyo Paralympian now has a far greater understanding of the role PNZ play every four-year cycle and Sarah admits she has evolved as a person.

“I’ve learned a lot about my own leadership style,” she admits. “I am quite a reserved person but being Chair I have had to step up and push myself out of my comfort zone.”

Rising teenage Para athlete Zack Lappin, a member of the second intake of the Para Sport Collective, is another who has embraced the importance of leadership roles.

A co-chair on the Waimakariri Youth Council and the lead organiser of the North Canterbury Inclusive Sports Festival having a voice and impacting the future is critical.

“I can bring a lot more insight into how we can adapt and make things more inclusive,” says Zack, 19, who has hemiplegia, a form of cerebral palsy. “To be able to positively impact change and leave the sport and the community in a much better position is very motivating.”

