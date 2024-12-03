Mana Newspaper’s Legacy Of Resistance And Representation Celebrated In New Exhibition At Auckland Museum

Tāmaki Paenga Hira Auckland War Memorial Museum is proud to present Mana: Protest in Print, a new exhibition celebrating Mana, one of the first multilingual newspapers in Aotearoa that was for and by Māori and Pacific people. The exhibition examines the paper’s enduring legacy in amplifying Māori and Pacific voices during a period of intense social and political change in Aotearoa from 1977-78. Mana: Protest in Print is open from Saturday 14 December.

Launched in June 1977, Mana served as a groundbreaking platform for Māori and Pacific perspectives. The paper published articles in Māori, English, Samoan, Niuean, Tongan, Cook Islands Māori, Rotuman and Fijian. Published fortnightly, Mana shared news relevant to Māori and Pacific people and advocated for social justice at a time when mainstream media largely ignored these communities. It also provided connection and visibility for events, arts, profiles and other important information for Māori and Pacific communities.

While the paper’s print run was brief, ending in May 1978, the impact of Mana on New Zealand’s media landscape and its role in civil rights and protest movements in Aotearoa was significant. Its publication ensured that communities had access to important information in their own languages, contributing to the preservation and celebration of Pacific and Māori identities during a pivotal moment in Aotearoa’s history.

The Mana Interim Committee, with the leadership of key figures including Joris de Bres, Aiao Kaulima, Vapi Kupenga, Maulolo Asiata Matautia Wairaki Toevai, Nihi Vini, John Antonio and Nalesoni Tupou, along with Associate Editors John Minty, and later Tigilau Ness, shaped the paper’s unique content. These editorial voices were committed to elevating issues of land rights, identity, and political activism, self-determination and cultural pride.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

During its time, Mana was also instrumental in covering the occupation of Takaparawhau Bastion Point, a defining moment in the history of Māori land rights activism. Detailed reporting from Mana helped amplify the voices of protestors, drawing attention to the broader issues of Indigenous land sovereignty.

Mana: Protest in Print will feature original copies of the newspaper, photographs, and personal stories from those involved in the newspaper’s creation. Visitors will gain insight into the cultural and historical context Mana emerged from, the challenges faced by the newspaper’s contributors, and the community’s collective efforts to sustain this crucial voice.

Mana Interim Committee (1977-1978), Mana, Auckland War Memorial Tāmaki Paenga Hira (HT1501 MAN)

“Mana was more than just a newspaper; it was a beacon of resistance, advocacy, and cultural pride for Māori and Pacific Islanders,” said Wanda Ieremia-Allan, Associate Curator Documentary Heritage (Pacific Collections), Auckland Museum. “The legacy of Mana continues to resonate today and its vision for a more inclusive and informed society remains as powerful and relevant now as it was in 1977.”

“Mana challenges us to reflect on how we carry forward these values today. Are we standing up for equity and for the diverse voices that deserve to be heard? The story of Mana calls us to action – to honour its spirit by championing the values that build understanding and connection between us,” says Ieremia-Allan.

Mana: Protest in Print has been curated by Wanda Ieremia-Allan, Associate Curator Documentary Heritage (Pacific Collections); Andrea Low, Associate Curator, Contemporary World; and Paula Legel, Associate Curator, Heritage Publications. The exhibition is free with Museum entry and is open from Saturday 14 December 2024 until mid-2026.

ABOUT AUCKLAND WAR MEMORIAL MUSEUM

Auckland War Memorial Museum is one of New Zealand's first museums and is free for Aucklanders. The Museum tells the story of New Zealand, its place in the Pacific and its people. The Museum is a war memorial for the province of Auckland and holds one of New Zealand's top three heritage libraries.

It has pre-eminent Māori and Pacific collections, significant natural history resources and major social and military history collections, as well as decorative arts and pictorial collections.

© Scoop Media