Manson And M2 Together For Full Castrol Toyota FR Oceania Campaign

Seb Manson joins M2 Competition for New Zealand’s 2025 CTFROC (Photo/Supplied)

Sebastian Manson – the latest in a long line of talented Kiwi single seater racers – will team up with M2 Competition for a full campaign in the 2025 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship.

Manson competed in five races last season in the championship during a Formula Ford season when he won the South Island Championship and took seven wins and 11 podiums in the National Formula Ford Championship.

He has also completed internationally in Japan in the country’s own Formula Regional series, finishing second in that 2024 championship with six podium finishes.

The 16-year-old has also impressed in New Zealand’s domestic GT Championship, making three starts and taking a podium finish in a Porsche 991.

He is aiming to follow in a long line of big name Kiwi talent that has graduated from the Castrol Toyota FR Oceania championship, previously the Castrol Toyota Racing Series. It has an incredible record of producing world class talent, with 26 drivers having tested, practiced or raced in the Formula 1 World Championship. Lando Norris, Lance Stroll and Liam Lawson are all former champions. Yuki Tsunoda and Franco Colapinto are also graduates of the championship.

Looking ahead to a full championship challenge he commented: “I'm thrilled to be competing in the full CTFROC campaign, especially with the M2 competition. Last year in Japan taught me a lot, but there's still plenty of room for growth and development. My goal for the season is to keep improving and hopefully be in the running for the title by the end.”

M2 Competition is the most successful team in the 20-year history of the single seater championship and boss Mark Pilcher is delighted to have Manson on board for his team’s 2025 effort, adding:

“I have spent quite a lot of time with Seb in preparation for 2025, a great young man with a steep progression path so far. We will as always provide Seb with the tools to perform to his optimum potential in what will be a very competitive season.

The season in the new NextGen Championship series begins for Manson and his team at the Taupo Motorsport Park in January before moving to Hampton Downs and Manfeild Circuit Chris Amon in New Zealand’s North Island. It then heads to New Zealand’s South Island and Teretonga Raceway before the big final weekend at the Highlands Motorsport Park for the 2025 NZ Grand Prix.

2025 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship

Round 01: 10 - 12 January 2025, Taupo International Motorsport Park

Round 02: 17 - 19 January 2025, Hampton Downs International Motorsport Park

Round 03: 24 - 26 January 2025, Manfeild, Circuit Chris Amon

Round 04: 31 January – 2 February 2025, Teretonga Park, Invercargill

Round 05: 7 - 9 February 2025, Highlands Motorsport Park, 69th New Zealand Grand Prix

© Scoop Media

