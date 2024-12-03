From Signed Sports Memorabilia To Bungy Jumping, Bid For A Bargain In Charity Auction

This year’s New Zealand Red Cross Here for Good online auction has an exciting array of items, perfect for your Christmas gift shopping. With the festive season fast approaching, anyone with a Trade Me login can bid on more than 50 items from 4-13 December.

This year’s prizes are bigger than ever before, thanks to generous donations from supporters across Aotearoa New Zealand. Every auction item starts at a $1 reserve, so there are some fabulous Christmas bargains available.

What better way to grab the perfect gift for your loved one, while you help those most vulnerable!

When the Here for Good online auction launches on 4 December, you will be able to find all our exciting listings on the New Zealand Red Cross Trade Me page, including:

• Signed Black Ferns, Wellington Lions, and Wellington Phoenix FC memorabilia

• Brand new iPhones

• Family packages to wildlife and adventure parks

• Couples’ packages, including classic food and wine tours, and deep tissue massages • Fashion packages, including items from Yu Mei and Karen Walker

• Ultimate experience packages, including bungy jumps, dolphin cruises and skydives

New Zealand Red Cross General Manager – Enterprise and Engagement, Shane Chisholm said the auction items are all of high quality and there’s something for everyone.

“The beauty of this auction is anyone can bid, and anyone can win,” he said. “There are small and large items up for auction, and we are delighted we are able to help people find the perfect gift, while helping those most vulnerable.”

With close to 50 listings to bid on, there is plenty of opportunity to find the right gift while helping to raise vital funds for people in need here at home, as well as overseas.

About New Zealand Red Cross Here for Good Online Auction

Items in the Here for Good Online Auction start at $1 reserve. Bids will be accepted from 4-13 December.

The winning bids from the Here for Good Online Auction will contribute to Where The Need Is Greatest, which helps to improve the lives of those who have been impacted by conflict, disasters and emergencies here at home and around the world. For more than 100 years, New Zealand Red Cross has supported the most vulnerable in our communities.

