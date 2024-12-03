Lucy Gray Forges Her Own Path In Her New Track Polar Orbit

Polar Orbit, the latest single from Otautahi, Christchurch singer / songwriter Lucy Gray will be out on all streaming platforms 27th December.

The track is 18-year-old Lucy Gray's first single to follow up her successful EP released in July, 2024 that featured songs making it to #19, #15, #9 and #5 on the Hot NZ Singles Charts.

It was recorded and produced by Music Arts graduate, former session guitarist and Silver Scroll ’22 nominee, Emily C. Browning who has now shifted her focus to production. Brownings recent credits include Phoebe Vic, CAITLIN and Katie Thompson. She has also contributed to sessions with Jesse Royal of Maroon 5, David Ryan Harris, and with writers behind Dua Lipa, Shawn Mendes and Fifth Harmony. Polar Orbit was mixed and mastered by Five AM's in-house audio engineer Jamie Boyle.

Posts teasing the release of Polar Orbit have seen Gray’s social media presence grow by over 12,000 followers in the last month & with a sold out EP release, debut Auckland show and over 150,00 streams to date her reach continues to rise at a prodigious rate.

The release of the song signifies a new era for the 18-year-old artist. From an EP filled with emotional, heartwarming, coming of age pieces into structurally more sophisticated & mature songwriting realised with luscious & understated production. With characteristically exquisite vocal delivery, this single feels confident, knowing exactly who it is and the journey it wants to take the listener on. Gray aptly practises the art of balancing teenage angst with an emotional sensibility far beyond her years.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“This song is my constant inner monologue, and I feel, has the same sentiment as the inner monologue of most people my age right now” Gray shares when asked about her new single.

Taking inspirations from pop icons such as Renee Rapp, Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter, Polar Orbit starts as a piano ballad evolving over it’s course into a dramatic, angst-pop song with number of engaging stops along the way, eventually settling into driving guitar and punchy drums with the familiar throughline of Gray’s vocals ushering the listener softly through the narrative of the song washed in reverb.

The idea of wanting to be somewhere else, and longing for something bigger resonates in the lyrics “Take me to Nashville city limits, peddling my wares til’ they let me in. Mama I’m a big shot on my way, and maybe I’m in love with the real thing.” This is a lyric in the chorus that describes this song in a nutshell.

© Scoop Media

