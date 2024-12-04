Festival Opera Shaping The Future For Youth In Opera In Aotearoa, Announces 2025 Season

Photo/Supplied

Hawke’s Bay is poised to welcome an extraordinary night of opera this February as Festival Opera presents a double bill of Purcell’s Dido & Aeneas and Puccini’s Gianni Schicchi at the Napier Municipal Theatre, running from February 15–17, 2025.

For just $25, audiences will experience two contrasting masterpieces: the poignant tragedy of Dido & Aeneas and the comedic brilliance of Gianni Schicchi. The performances promise a journey through love, loss, and laughter, brought to life by the next generation of opera stars.

“This season is a celebration of local talent and the power of young voices,” says Artistic Director John Wilkie.

“Our soloists are almost all graduates of Project Prima Volta, taking their skills to the next level on a professional stage. This is about building the future of opera in New Zealand, offering these incredible artists the richest experience we can provide.”

Now in its 10th year, Project Prima Volta continues to develop exceptional young voices, creating opportunities for personal growth and artistic excellence.

“Your voice has power,” says Anna Pierard, co-founder of Project Prima Volta and co Director of Festival Opera. “That’s what the journey leads members to understand”

“This production is testament to what happens when young voices are nurtured, celebrated, and given the chance to shine. It’s a privilege to see how these voices have developed and to have such talented artists living and performing here in Hawke’s Bay.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

In recognition of the current economic climate and a commitment to making the arts accessible to all, Festival Opera has set ticket prices at an affordable $25.

“We understand that times are challenging,” Wilkie adds. “By reducing ticket prices, we aim to remove barriers and invite everyone in our community to experience the transformative power of opera. For those who can, we encourage you to consider donating what you might have spent on a typical ticket. Your support helps secure the future of the arts and creates meaningful opportunities for the young performers in our community.”

The double bill forms a cornerstone of the Hawke’s Bay Art Deco Festival, adding a touch of musical drama to the region’s annual celebration of vintage style. Audiences are invited to dress in Art Deco-inspired attire and fully immerse themselves in the theatre of the evening.

Dido & Aeneas tells the timeless tale of Queen Dido’s doomed love for the Trojan hero Aeneas. Packed with haunting arias and emotional intensity, it showcases the power of music to convey the deepest human emotions. In contrast, Gianni Schicchi brings laughter and charm, as Puccini’s only comic opera follows a cunning schemer navigating a hilarious family feud. The production will also feature the iconic aria “O mio babbino caro”, one of opera’s most treasured arias.

Featuring artists including:

Dido & Aeneas:

Dido: Kate Mahahi

Aeneas: Tomairangi Henare

Gianni Schicchi:

Gianni Schicchi: Sam McKeever

Lauretta: Katherine Winitana

Rinuccio: Jordan Fonoti-Fuimaono

Tickets are on sale now for $25 and can be purchased at www.FestivalOpera.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

