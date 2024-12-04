Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Festival Opera Shaping The Future For Youth In Opera In Aotearoa, Announces 2025 Season

Wednesday, 4 December 2024
Festival Opera

Photo/Supplied

Hawke’s Bay is poised to welcome an extraordinary night of opera this February as  Festival Opera presents a double bill of Purcell’s Dido & Aeneas and Puccini’s Gianni  Schicchi at the Napier Municipal Theatre, running from February 15–17, 2025. 

For just $25, audiences will experience two contrasting masterpieces: the poignant  tragedy of Dido & Aeneas and the comedic brilliance of Gianni Schicchi. The  performances promise a journey through love, loss, and laughter, brought to life by the  next generation of opera stars. 

“This season is a celebration of local talent and the power of young voices,” says  Artistic Director John Wilkie.  

“Our soloists are almost all graduates of Project Prima Volta, taking their skills to the  next level on a professional stage. This is about building the future of opera in New  Zealand, offering these incredible artists the richest experience we can provide.” 

Now in its 10th year, Project Prima Volta continues to develop exceptional young  voices, creating opportunities for personal growth and artistic excellence.  

“Your voice has power,” says Anna Pierard, co-founder of Project Prima Volta and co Director of Festival Opera. “That’s what the journey leads members to understand” 

“This production is testament to what happens when young voices are nurtured,  celebrated, and given the chance to shine. It’s a privilege to see how these voices have  developed and to have such talented artists living and performing here in Hawke’s Bay.” 

In recognition of the current economic climate and a commitment to making the arts  accessible to all, Festival Opera has set ticket prices at an affordable $25.  

“We understand that times are challenging,” Wilkie adds. “By reducing ticket prices, we  aim to remove barriers and invite everyone in our community to experience the  transformative power of opera. For those who can, we encourage you to consider  donating what you might have spent on a typical ticket. Your support helps secure the future of the arts and creates meaningful opportunities for the young performers in our  community.” 

The double bill forms a cornerstone of the Hawke’s Bay Art Deco Festival, adding a  touch of musical drama to the region’s annual celebration of vintage style. Audiences  are invited to dress in Art Deco-inspired attire and fully immerse themselves in the  theatre of the evening. 

Dido & Aeneas tells the timeless tale of Queen Dido’s doomed love for the Trojan hero  Aeneas. Packed with haunting arias and emotional intensity, it showcases the power of  music to convey the deepest human emotions. In contrast, Gianni Schicchi brings  laughter and charm, as Puccini’s only comic opera follows a cunning schemer  navigating a hilarious family feud. The production will also feature the iconic aria “O mio  babbino caro”, one of opera’s most treasured arias. 

Featuring artists including: 

Dido & Aeneas

Dido: Kate Mahahi 

Aeneas: Tomairangi Henare 

Gianni Schicchi

Gianni Schicchi: Sam McKeever 

Lauretta: Katherine Winitana 

Rinuccio: Jordan Fonoti-Fuimaono 

Tickets are on sale now for $25 and can be purchased at www.FestivalOpera.co.nz.

