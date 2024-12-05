Thousands Flock To An Epic Day On The Kāpiti Coast!

Friday Photography

Kāpiti Coast, Wellington, New Zealand, December 5th, 2024: This year, the Kāpiti Food Fair smashed attendance records, welcoming more visitors than ever through the gates of Mazengarb Reserve on Saturday, 30 November, for an epic and memorable foodie day out. The aroha and happiness on display were the ultimate rewards for a year of planning, with a glorious sunny day adding the perfect finishing touch to this iconic major Kāpiti Coast event.

The crowd of 12,125 featured an incredible mix of locals and visitors from all over the motu, including a notable surge in attendees from Wellington with Transmission Gully slowing to a crawl before exiting to Paraparaumu Beach. This significant influx of Wellingtonians highlights the effectiveness of the Fair’s marketing campaign and its growing appeal as a must-attend event on the region’s calendar.

With nearly 250 vendors on display, the Fair offered an abundance of ready-to-eat options served from gazebos and food trailers, alongside a tempting selection of packaged products to take home, including treats from the exciting off-licence Liquor Zone. Vendors were perfectly balanced with 30% local Kāpiti Coast businesses, and overall, 60% offering packaged food and beverages, and 40% serving up ready-to-eat delights, aligning seamlessly with the event’s goals and keeping visitors indulging all day long.

While the Tuatara Bar poured “Kāpiti’s Finest at the Fair” on tap to relaxed visitors, the Tuatara Stage delivered a stellar line-up of live entertainment, starting with the high-energy parade of Hoot ‘n’ Annies and their vibrant New Orleans sound. Green Geraldine brought vintage bluesy dance vibes, DJ Lady Artemis turned the lunch crowd into a dance floor, and Blueprint continued to pack the dance floor delivering ultimate covers from sun-soaked jams to stadium anthems. The iconic Warratahs closed the day with their signature poetic lyrics and rockabilly fire, cementing the Fair as a feast for the ears as well as the taste buds.

The ANZ Kāpiti Kitchen Stage kept foodies inspired with a full day of live demos. Highlights included Clint Lindsey’s American BBQ magic, Tim Costley, Ōtaki MP’s classic Kiwi dad-style BBQ, Lucinda Caldwell’s infectious enthusiasm for seasonal perfection, and Jess Ongley’s impressive Thermomix demonstration.

Meanwhile, the ZEAL Zone captivated audiences with rangatahi musical talent, professional circus buskers, and Afro-inspired percussion and dance performances. Thank you ZEAL Kāpiti, Colossal NZ, and the incredible Kubatana and Moringa Dancers for their lively and talented performances.

“It takes a village to deliver the Fair,” said organiser Helene Judge. “From Kāpiti Rotary’s parking and logistics expertise, and Kāpiti Community Patrol, to the Organic Wealth and No 49 Squadron Air Cadets’ waste-busting efforts, to the Paekākāriki Surf Lifeguards and ticketing teams from ANZ Kāpiti, Paraparaumu College and Work Ready Kāpiti – it was a true community effort. We also thank numerous other local and national businesses for their contracted services, and a final thanks goes to our sponsors, including the Kāpiti Major Events Fund, for their ongoing support.”

Jeanine van Kradenburg added, “we’re proud to show New Zealand what the Kāpiti Coast can achieve. This year’s Fair was a mammoth effort from our own dedicated crew, who worked tirelessly to make the day seamless and fun for everyone. It’s been a beautiful day to remember, and we’re already planning for 2025!”

Mark your calendars for Saturday, 6 December 2025, and for vendors, be sure to register early once we open registration in April 2025. Until then, keep an eye on our social media and website for updates, and we wish everyone a restful and happy holiday season. Meri Kirihimete from the Kāpiti Food Fair team!

