Vivacious Pop-Rock Group SKRAM Deliver Anthemic New Single ‘Heroes’

Sensational Aōtearoa electro-pop rock group SKRAM deliver an epic new tune with ‘HEROES’, a vibrant, upbeat radio-friendly song set to warm your ears and heart, and destined to land on summer playlists far and wide.

Meet Skram: the flamboyant Põneke musical group where chaos meets charm! Think Queen’s grandeur, Coldplay’s anthemic vibes, and the playfulness of Harry Styles—all wrapped up in a performance that’s unapologetically inclusive, bursting with love and embodying an ethos that’s all about taking care of each other.

Fronted by Henry Ashby, a genderfluid singer with a flair for the dramatic and a voice that swings from soft ballads to soaring high notes, Skram blends the theatrical with the raw as Felix Nesbitt brings the heat on drums with a wild energy that electrifies every beat. The powerhouse pop group utilises an evolving door of talented artists to offer up a truly unique and diverse fusion of upbeat pop, rock and electronica full of emphatic vocals, catchy hooks and driving beats.

Key member of their performance team Dylan Jennings is often found both onstage with Skram and in the writing room, and a myriad of other performing members are also part of their inclusive musical journey, including but not limited to: Gayle Hammersley, Anna Smith, Adele Child and Terry Liu.

Recorded at The Lab Studios with Greg Haver producing and Scott Seabright engineering, , ‘Heroes’ was mixed by Clint Murphy, mastered at Sterling Studios by Ryan Smith and is the first single off the band’s as yet unnamed new album due out in 2025.

‘Heroes’ is a sonic pop-rock gem that blends dreamy guitars, epic vocals and punchy rhythms to deliver a buoyant, full-loving and optimistic tune that reinforces their enthusiasm for life, love and caring for one-another.

The Skram ethos firmly believes that everyone matters, and that everything we do matters. That there is enough time to show love, caring and understanding to others, and that being a living example of these simple themes is a profound way to add value to life.

Explains Henry: “I have always been absolutely insecure and anxious about almost everything in my life. In the last couple of years I have surrounded myself with people who want to take care of each other and the world and want to fight for a better place and for people. ‘Heroes’ is a combination of reflecting on life’s insecurities and a hopeful call to action that we can be heroes and take care of each other, showing each other love and building each other up. We have enough time to find meaning through connection, care and positive action - it’s important to not lose sight of each other. There are amazing humans everywhere, who are all struggling and all need to help each other.”

As audacious and striking as their music, Skram’s love of vivid, daring clothing and accessories that push the boundaries of a prosaic fashion style are second to none! Henry proudly embraces a theatrical, genderfluid style that’s both edgy and eclectic. They layer bold, contrasting textures and colours to create a look that’s as expressive as it is unique. This style channels a mix of glam rock and queer punk, celebrating fluidity and creativity. It’s a look that defies convention, embodying the energy and openness of someone who’s unapologetically themselves on stage.

The start of the year saw Skram land their first #1 hit single with their release ‘Serendripity’ exploding onto the Aotearoa Hot 20 Singles Chart, and their debut album Walk Into The Sun received widespread praise across the motu.

Having completed 3 national tours, including supporting Lime Cordiale and Tiki Taane and notching up festival performances such as Splore under their belt, Skram are busting to continue sharing their important messages of being yourself and living a bright colourful life with their fans. Fast garnering a solid live reputation due to their performances matching the ecstatic energy and carefree outlook on life they share as a band, Skram are preparing to hit the road over the coming holiday season, ready to connect with, and build on their ever-expanding live fan base.

With a myriad of releases and a massive summer on the way, Skram is the band to look out for in 2025. Make sure to gather your whanau together and catch one of their renowned energising and uplifting live sets this summer!

See SKRAM live this summer!

Tuesday 31 December – Courtenay Carnival 2024 – Wellington

Saturday 4 January – Evelyn Hotel – Melbourne

Saturday 11 January – Waihi Beach Hotel – Waihi

Saturday 18 January – San Fran – Wellington

Friday 7 February – Tuning Fork - Auckland

For more information + tickets, go to: skramnz.com

