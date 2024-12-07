Trailer Unveiled For Kiwi Film 'The Rule Of Jenny Pen' Ahead Of Local Release In March 2025

Following tremendous international film festival success, the trailer for new Kiwi film The Rule of Jenny Pen has been unveiled, ahead of the award-winning film’s highly anticipated New Zealand release on March 20, 2025. The film even caught the eye of “King of horror” Stephen King, who called it “one of the best movies I’ve seen this year… I urge you to watch it…” after the World Premiere in Austin, Texas.

Directed by James Ashcroft (Coming Home in the Dark), the psychological thriller stars Emmy, Tony and Golden Globe award winning actor John Lithgow (The Crown, Dexter, 3rd Rock from the Sun), Academy, Emmy and Tony award winning actor Geoffrey Rush (Shine, The King’s Speech, Shakespeare in Love) and New Zealand acting icon, George Henare (Once Were Warriors, Crooked Earth).

The Rule of Jenny Pen is based on a short story by local author Owen Marshall (CNZM). Set within the confines of an aged care facility, Rush stars as a conceited judge who suffers a near fatal stroke that sees him placed in convalescence where he refuses to cooperate with the facility’s staff or communicate with his roommate. Lithgow plays an aging psychopath who indulges in a sadistic game known as The Rule of Jenny Pen.

The film won various awards at its World and European premieres, with Ashcroft taking home Best Director, and Rush awarded Best Actor in the main competition at Fantastic Fest. Both Lithgow and Rush won Best Actor at Sitges in Catalonia, Spain. The Rule of Jenny Pen also took home the Golden Monster for Best Film 2024 at MonsterFest.

James Ashcroft comments: “The response from audiences and festivals around the world has been incredibly rewarding, but It's Aotearoa audiences that I'm truly excited to be finally sharing the film with. I hope it gets under their skin.”

The Rule of Jenny Pen is Ashcroft’s second feature film following his debut Coming Home in the Dark, which premiered at Sundance Film Festival and the New Zealand International Film Festival in 2021. Coming Home in the Dark then went on to be licensed by Netflix.

The Rule of Jenny Pen is produced by Catherine Fitzgerald (Bellbird, Coming Home in the Dark, Punch), and Orlando Stewart (Bellbird). The screenplay is written by Eli Kent (Coming Home in the Dark, Millie Lies Low) and Ashcroft. Galaxy Pictures are the theatrical distributor in New Zealand and Australia. IFC Shudder are releasing the film in the UK, North America and Ireland. Charades handle international sales. The film was made in association with the New Zealand Film Commission, the New Zealand Screen Production Rebate, Rocket Rentals, POW Studio, Hinterland, Amplify and Destination Great Lakes Taupō.

Ashcroft is repped by CAA and Untitled Entertainment, Rush by CAA and Shanahan Management, and Lithgow by UTA and Anonymous Content.

