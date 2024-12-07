Tūhura Otago Museum Announces Winners Of National LEGO® Build Competition

Tūhura Otago Museum is thrilled to announce the winners of the inaugural National LEGO® Build Competition, a celebration of creativity and ingenuity from LEGO® enthusiasts across New Zealand. The competition, which invited participants to create builds inspired by New Zealand history and museum collections, has culminated in an extraordinary showcase of talent.

The top three winners were selected from a diverse group of entrants spanning Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin, and Invercargill. The judging panel, including renowned Australian LEGO® Masters Jackson Harvey and Alex Towler, were impressed by the skill, innovation, and passion displayed in each build.

First place goes to Jake Roos from Paraparaumu, for his remarkable LEGO® rendition of the iconic 1953 Life magazine cover featuring Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay’s historic ascent of Mount Everest. The judges were captivated by Jake’s meticulous attention to detail, skilled techniques, and the significance of the subject matter. As the winner of NZ Lego Masters Season 1 in 2022, Jake’s passion for LEGO® continues to shine through in this exceptional piece of New Zealand history.

Second place was awarded to father and son duo Simon and Henry Scoulding, for their impressive LEGO® interpretation of Kate Sheppard's Suffrage Petition. The intricate design and powerful historical symbolism made it a standout runner-up.

Third place went to Kathy Richards from Dunedin for her charming and creative model of Shrek the Sheep. This fun and clever build delighted the judges, who admired Kathy’s creative approach and the heartwarming tribute to a beloved Kiwi icon.

In addition to the top three winners, two other notable entries were given special mention: Tienkie Venter for her detailed model of the Invercargill Water Tower, and Centuri Chan for his intricate LEGO® version of the Christchurch Cathedral. All of these builds, along with the winning entries, are now on display in the museum’s Atrium 2 for the public to enjoy.

The competition was launched alongside the museum’s exciting summer exhibition, RELICS: A New World Rises, created by Australian LEGO® Masters Jackson Harvey and Alex Towler. This immersive exhibition features incredible LEGO® creations, including a time machine grandfather clock and a cryonics facility inside a vintage refrigerator. RELICS is now open to the public and will be on display until January 2025.

Charlie Buchan, Marketing Manager at Tūhura Otago Museum, commented: “The response to this competition has been amazing. It’s been an absolute pleasure to witness the incredible talent of LEGO® builders from across New Zealand. The joy this competition has brought to the LEGO® community is truly rewarding, and we are excited to showcase these incredible creations alongside the RELICS exhibition, offering something special for LEGO® fans and museum-goers alike.”

The winning builds will be on display at Tūhura Otago Museum until early 2025. Be sure to visit and experience the amazing work of New Zealand’s top LEGO® builders!

