Let The Great Pie Hunt Begin

Just in time for summer and that holiday road trip, NZ Bakels has launched an interactive map to help you find all those Pie Awards winning bakeries along the way.

NZ Bakels managing director, Brent Kersel says: “After we announced the winners in this year’s Pie Awards in July, people from all over New Zealand, even tourists, went to find the winning bakeries and taste their champion pies. That’s a while ago now and some pie fans may have forgotten the locations of those bakeries.

“So from the beginning of December, you can go to www.piehunt.nz and click on our interactive NZ map that will take you to all those scrumptious pies.

“And if you follow us on social media, we’ll announce a different winning bakery each day.

“We know food stops on road trips is what we do. You just can’t help it when you come through a town and see those bakery signs. But not all pies are created equal and that’s why our Great Pie Hunt map will lead you to only the best; pies that have jumped through hoops to prove their worthiness. Why not make an adventure of it and see how many pies you can tick off the winners’ list?”

Along with the Great Pie Hunt, NZ Bakels invites pie fans to post their selfies on social media with their pies outside the bakeries, link them to NZ Bakels and share them. https://www.facebook.com/PieAwardsNZ and https://www.instagram.com/supremepieawards/

“It’s time for some seasonal fun, so start hunting down those pies!” says Brent.

