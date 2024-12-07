Best-Selling New Zealand Author Jenny Pattrick Premieres Provocative New Play, Hope

Hope | Credit: Mark Tantrum & Tim Christie

Wellington, New Zealand – Acclaimed New Zealand author Jenny Pattrick is set to captivate audiences with her first work for the stage, Hope. Coming to Circa Theatre in Wellington from 25 January to 23 February 2025, this powerful new play delves into profound ethical questions about life, death, and the morality of fighting for those we love.

Hope is a poignant exploration of a fictional near-future where, in order to reduce spending, a controversial government bill bars people with terminal illnesses from receiving anything but pain management in their final year of life. The story follows Irina, a Ukrainian refugee and piano teacher, as she navigates her terminal illness at home with the help of her son, Daniel, and a dubious mix of natural and illegal remedies. Their lives are further complicated by the arrival of Irina’s feisty daughter home from the war and a famous former pupil.

Jenny Pattrick, best known for her bestselling historical fiction novels, brings her signature storytelling to this timely and provocative play. Her ability to craft compelling narratives and explore complex themes will undoubtedly resonate with audiences. Of her ten novels, all have been national best-sellers. Despite her love of theatre, Hope is Pattrick’s first foray into writing for the main stage.

About writing the play, Jenny Pattrick says, ‘I wrote the first draft of Hope before the Ukrainian War, before the pandemic; before New Zealand’s Health Budget blowout. Now all have come to pass though I certainly didn’t wish these visitations upon us! I have been intrigued for some time by differing attitudes to crises in our lives. My brother fought his cancer every inch of the way. My husband accepted a terminal illness without question. Our need for hope takes many forms. A single solution for all won’t work. That is the dilemma I am exploring in this play.’

The upcoming production is presented by the powerhouse group of theatre-makers behind the 2023 sell-out season of Prima Facie. Most notably, it will be directed by Lyndee-Jane Rutherford. Accompanying the play will be original compositions by 2023 Douglas Lilburn Composer in Residence Briar Prastiti, recorded by renowned pianist, Michael Houstoun. The characters will be brought to life by a cast of renowned New Zealand performers: Perry Piercy, Mel Dodge (Prima Facie), Jack Buchanan and Tama Porter.

Hope

When: 25th January - 23rd February 2025

Where: Circa Theatre, 1 Taranaki Street, Wellington

Book now: https://www.circa.co.nz/package/hope/

Audience Care: Hope references the end-of-life bill and suicide

About Jenny Pattrick: Jenny Pattrick is a celebrated New Zealand author whose works have captivated readers worldwide. Her novels, including The Denniston Rose and Heart of Coal, have become national bestsellers. In addition to her fiction, Pattrick also writes and publishes songbooks for children.

