Trailblazer Recognised For Pioneering Work To Clean Up East Auckland Cyclepaths

Photo: Supplied

Roger Lacey, a volunteer at community group Bike Eastern Suburbs, has been recognised with the annual Trailblazer Award from Bike Auckland.

Bike Auckland Chair Karen Hormann explains why Lacey’s efforts have been so inspiring.

“Roger has given a lot over many years through Bike Eastern Suburbs, helping to create a joyful, connected community on bikes. But in the past year, he has gone above and beyond. Bike Auckland initiated the first Love Your Path event, and Roger has taken it from there, organising a series of popular events.

Lacey engaged with lots of different groups and individuals in the community, bringing everyone on board to clean up and restore unloved cycle paths in Tāmaki Makaurau’s eastern suburbs.

Hormann continues:

“His incredible effort and the mahi of the group has restored such an amazing asset for the community.”

Lacey, who believes strongly in taking action rather than sitting behind a keyboard and complaining, was surprised to be named the recipient of the Trailblazer Award.

“There are so many others doing great work out there, so it was a surprise to be singled out. I’m proud to be making a difference in the community. Getting yourself and like-minded people out doing something positive is very satisfying.”

Lacey credits the success of the Love Your Path events to “the people who got stuck in and turned up”.

A St Heliers local, he has contributed to Bike Eastern Suburbs for over eight years. When the keen cyclist is not creating manuals to build enormous electromagnets, he spends his spare time guerrilla gardening and in his home workshop.

The Trailblazer Award, which is in its second year, is presented by Bike Auckland to an individual for their outstanding cycling advocacy. The inaugural winner was Louise Tu’u, for her work on Brown Womxn Who Cycle.

Receiving the Trailblazer Award has given Lacey new energy to take the Love Your Path activity to new heights.

“I’d like to template what we’re doing and work with others to replicate what we’ve done.”

When asked what other dreams he harbours, Lacey doesn’t hesitate. Safe cycleways to the local schools is his long-held dream - and that Santa brings him a cargo bike.

Bike Auckland looks forward to seeing Lacey’s work continue to benefit Tāmaki Makaurau’s communities.

