Actor And Producer Mem Ferda Launches Poignant Poetry Collection HAPPYAGONY To Critical Acclaim

British actor and producer Mem Ferda, renowned for his captivating performances on screen, has turned his creative talents to the written word with the release of his debut poetry collection, HAPPYAGONY – out now in paperback and hardback.

The move from the big screen to the written word was inspired by a life-changing accident in 2023 that forced Ferda to take a year away from his successful career to focus on recovery. During this period of physical and emotional upheaval, he turned to poetry - a lifelong passion - to process his experiences and share his perspective on life’s highs and lows.

HAPPYAGONY features poems that traverse themes such as grief, resilience, love, and the passage of time. Many of the poems draw on Ferda’s most profound life experiences, including the loss of his sister at a young age, the deaths of both parents within months of each other, and the grief of losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Each piece serves as a snapshot of a pivotal moment, forming a tapestry of introspection and expression.

The title, HAPPYAGONY, encapsulates the stark juxtaposition of life’s extremes - moments of elation against moments of despair. The creative process was entirely organic, allowing each poem to dictate its form and style, for a collection that feels as dynamic and unpredictable as life itself.

Speaking about the journey leading to the creation of HAPPYAGONY, Mem Ferda said, "This past year has presented me with immense challenges that have tested my determination and resilience to regain a sense of normality and familiarity. From learning to walk again to dealing with chronic pain, each day has been a battle. The slow recovery process was at times disheartening, but writing this collection provided solace and a sense of purpose.

"I am thrilled to finally share HAPPYAGONY with the world. These poems reflect my personal experiences and emotions during this tumultuous period, and I hope they resonate with readers, offering inspiration and comfort in their own lives."

The Independent Book Review gives it five stars, saying “A heartfelt collection that offers a meaningful cathartic reading experience. The pages bleed with feeling.”

HAPPYAGONY is a kaleidoscope of emotions, blending joy and heartache, introspection and resilience. Each poem invites readers to interpret its meaning through the lens of their own values and experiences, creating a deeply personal connection with the text. Written with unflinching honesty, the collection serves as both a testament to Ferda’s journey and a universal celebration of the human spirit.

The book is available from today in all good bookstores and online retailers: Buy on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.co.uk/HAPPYAGONY-Collection-Poems-Mem-Ferda/dp/1836280394

Mem Ferda is a celebrated British actor, award-winning film producer, and now poet, whose profound life journey resonates through every facet of his creativity. Born in South West London to a Turkish Diplomat father and a polyglot mother, Ferda’s passion for the arts flourished from a young age. With a career spanning over two decades and featuring roles in over 200 films and television productions, Ferda has shared the screen with many Hollywood cinematic icons.

Now, with HAPPYAGONY, Mem Ferda adds another dimension to his artistic repertoire - blending his life experiences with a newfound poetic voice that inspires and uplifts.

