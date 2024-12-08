Fly To The Moon And Beyond These School Holidays At Stardome

Stardome Observatory & Planetarium is thrilled to announce its Raumati (Summer) Programme, offering an out of this world lineup of events, shows, and activities for all ages. Running now until 31 January 2025, the programme invites people to stay connected to the wonders of the night sky, even as the days grow longer.

IN THE SKY

December 31: MĀORI ASTRONOMY – REHUA

Witness the rising of Rehua (Antares) on the eastern horizon in the early morning before sunrise. This astronomical event aligns with whiro (new moon), marking the beginning of Te Waru o Rehua/Kohitātea, the 8th month of the Māori lunar year.

January 5: Earth will reach its perihelion marking the time that we are at our closest point to the Sun within our orbit. The effect is negligible on our seasons and climate, but it directly increases the risk of Sun damage for us in the southern hemisphere.

January 16: Mars will reach its opposition, or closest point to Earth. The planet will appear bright in the sky throughout summer, rising in the east after sunset and easily visible to the naked eye as a bright orange point of light.



ON THE EARTH

January School Holidays: 3–31 January 2025

Roving the Red Planet: A Stellar Holiday Adventure in Mars Rover Robotics!

Join a hands-on, educator-led robotics workshop where you will build and code a LEGO Mars Rover to navigate the Martian surface. Test your skills in a thrilling maze challenge, followed by the planetarium show Mars 1001 and a water rocket demonstration (weather permitting).

Recommended for ages 7+. Duration: 150 minutes.

Afternoon sessions January 13, 17, 20, 24 & 31.

$35 per child (includes free adult entry) | $20 for Starlight Explorer members

Stardome Rocket Launches –selected dates and times

Stardome’s popular water bottle rocket launches are now listed on their website. Blast off with an iconic bottle rocket demonstration, set against the stunning backdrop of Maungakiekie/One Tree Hill (weather permitting). No ticket required — FREE with all planetarium shows or gallery entry!

Duration: 15 minutes | Selected dates and times: See website

PLANETARIUM SHOWS: A STELLAR LINEUP–All shows during school holiday shows are just $12!

New Films:

The Great Solar System Adventure – On now

Join showman extraordinaire 'The Great Schiaparelli' as he takes you on a space-time adventure within his wondrous Observatorium. From the sun-scorched surface of Mercury to the icy expanses of Pluto and beyond, prepare to be subjected to the myriad dangers and wonders of our solar system.



CAPCOM GO! The Apollo Story – On now

On July 20th 1969, 600 million people around the world gathered to witness a historic moment of human achievement broadcast live from the Moon.

The world celebrated as the astronauts took their first steps, but few people were aware of just how huge an effort it had taken to get them there. How did they do it? What did it take to put humans on the Moon?

We Are Guardians - On now

A new show in the wildly popular 'We Are...' series, We Are Guardians explores how different ecosystems of our world are intrinsically connected. With the help of satellites, we can examine the links between human activities and climate change.



Astronaut George – Starting Dec 7

Join George on this inter-planetary adventure. A delightful 15-minute introduction to the solar system for preschoolers.

Under 5's go FREE, with accompanying adults just $5.

Cell! Cell! Cell! – Starting Jan 3

It's not just outer space you can explore in the planetarium! This is the story of the trillions of cells that form our bodies, from our beginnings as a single cell to the complexity of a whole body: it’s the story of who we are.

Good Night Oppy – Free screenings (booking required)

Stardome is offering two FREE screenings of Good Night Oppy, the inspirational true story of Opportunity, a rover that was sent to Mars for a 90-day mission but ended up surviving for 15 years. The film follows Opportunity’s groundbreaking journey on Mars and the remarkable bond forged between a robot and her humans millions of miles away. This is a free event, but booking is required and places are strictly limited. This event is proudly supported by the United States Mission.

4 & 11 December 2024 8pm.

Christmas Movies at Stardome

Start the holiday season with some classic Christmas movies. Shown against the backdrop of the night sky inside the planetarium, Stardome's screenings are movie nights with a difference. Plus there's a free popcorn with every ticket!

The Grinch (2018) | Wednesday 18 December 6.30pm | G | 90 mins

Elf | Thursday 19 December 6.30pm | G | 96 mins

Home Alone | Friday 20 December 6.30pm | PG | 103 mins



The Year in Space 2024

2024 has been an epic year in space, with stranded astronauts, dazzling auroras, comets, meteor showers, and eclipses. The Year in Space is Stardome’s own fulldome showcase of the year’s highlights and includes stunning recent images and discoveries from the James Webb Space Telescope, exciting space events of the year, and breathtaking astrophotography from finalists of the NZ Astrophotography Competition. Take a trip through space and witness the beauty of our universe as seen from Aotearoa New Zealand. Not to be missed!

Running until Sunday 22 December (see website for days and times)

G | Aimed at age 8+



Christmas gift ideas

The Stardome gift shop has an original, curated range of space gifts, educational astronomy toys, and fun stocking fillers at reasonable prices. 670 Manukau Rd, One Tree Hill Domain, Epsom.

IN THE NEWS

NASA’s plans to land their next lunar mission, known as IM-2, on the lunar south pole in January, which is certain to make the news. This mission aims to uncover the presence of lunar ice at the south pole, which is the chosen landing destination for the future crewed Artemis 3 mission in a few years. Water ice within permanently shadowed craters is a key resource on our moon, and scientists hope to confirm the presence of surface ice for crewed missions. Water can be used for drinking, but also broken into hydrogen for rocket fuel and oxygen for breathable air.

HOLIDAY HOURS

Closed: December 24 (from 5 PM) to January 2

December 24 (from 5 PM) to January 2 Reopens: January 3 2025

For more information, showtimes, and bookings, visit www.stardome.org.nz

