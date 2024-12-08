Blawan, "A Producer At The Very Top Of His Game Right Now," Releases EP BouQ

06 December

“Blawan once again rips at the seams of UK club music with a new EP” - Resident Advisor

Blawan today releases his hotly anticipated BouQ EP via XL Recording. The four-track project is his third on the label, following on from 2023’s critically acclaimed Dismantled Into Juice EP (“dazzling… part of a long, proud tradition of UK club tracks that turn the dancefloor on its ear” - Pitchfork) and Woke Up Right Handed (“blinding in its brilliance, packaging everything great about each era of Blawan into five blissfully bizarre tracks” - Resident Advisor).

Blawan returns once again to side-step expectations with BouQ, an EP that melds his vocal with disorientating, menacing electronic experimentation. Having previewed the EP during recent DJ sets (including his curated stage at Draaimolen and Overmono’s Pure Devotion), Blawan today releases the EP digitally in-line with the pre-order of the 12”. The first track ‘Fires’ - a standout for DJs like Four Tet, Skrillex, and Joy Orbison - was released last month, offering fans a preview of the record's expansive sound. Out now, BouQ is set to further cement Blawan’s reputation as a truly singular talent.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

