Late Surge Not Enough For Breakers Against Kings

Sunday, 8 December 2024, 10:51 pm
Press Release: BNZ Breakers

7 December, 2024

Despite a late fightback, the BNZ Breakers have been defeated 98-83 by Sydney Kings in Wellington on Saturday night.

It was a game that showed flashes of brilliance from the hosts, but ultimately the Kings proved too clinical across the court.

Co-captain Parker Jackson-Cartwright yet again led the charge, finishing with a game high 21 points along with eight rebounds, six assists and a steal.

Sam Mennenga stayed in the fight all game long with 12 points and eight rebounds while Matt Mooney hit his strides with 19 points.

Tacko Fall also performed well with nine points, eight rebounds and a block in 13 minutes off the bench.

Head coach Petteri Koponen said while the result was not what they wanted, it was pleasing to see areas of play trending in the right direction.

“Of course we are disappointed about the loss, but I liked the effort today,” he said.

“It’s about little details. Again, too many turnovers for us and that was key in the loss, but we kept trying and competing.

“I think we generated some good shots but it wasn’t our best day shooting wise and we need to get our confidence back and hit those.

“Overall we improved. We got better and kept fighting and that’s the way to move forward. We are not too far away.

The BNZ Breakers (7-7) are back in action on Thursday night when they host Tasmania JackJumpers at Eventfinda Stadium on Auckland’s North Shore.

