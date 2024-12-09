Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Inline Hockey New Zealand Takes A Proactive Stance On Player Safety With Updated Concussion Policy

Monday, 9 December 2024, 8:02 am
Press Release: Inline Hockey New Zealand

Inline Hockey New Zealand (IHNZ) announces the release of its updated Concussion Policy, reflecting our commitment to safeguarding players at all levels of the sport. This comprehensive ACC-approved document provides clear guidance on recognising, managing, and ensuring a safe return to play following a concussion.

"At IHNZ, we are united in prioritising the health and well-being of our players," said Asbjorn Jon, IHNZ’s chair. "This policy empowers players, coaches, parents, and medical professionals with the knowledge to make informed decisions about concussion management."

The IHNZ Concussion Policy aligns with best practices from the 2023 ACC National Guideline and global insights, ensuring the inline hockey community is equipped to handle concussions responsibly. This policy will be reviewed every four years to reflect evolving research and understanding.

IHNZ’s proactive approach underscores the importance of education and shared responsibility in fostering a safe sporting environment. Whether you’re a player, coach, or supporter, we encourage you to familiarise yourself with this critical resource.

Access the full Concussion Policy here: https://www.inlinehockey.nz/media/leagues/7022/graphics/ConcussionPolicy.pdf

© Scoop Media

