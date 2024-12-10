Playback Over Summer Before A Big Step Forward In 2025

Squidsoup, Submergence (detail), 2018 / Supplied

10 December 2024 - From Big Red to a full-sized corrugated car, from Rita Angus portraits to the psychedelic street style of Dream Girls Art Collective – everyone has their personal favourite.

Tauranga Art Gallery has showcased some eye-popping exhibitions over the years, and this summer visitors can relive some of those through an outdoor presentation of photographs looking back through the archives in Playback: 20 Exhibitions from Tauranga Art Gallery.

Playback celebrates the essential role Tauranga Art Gallery has played in the Bay of Plenty and nationally. Showcasing the diverse exhibitions and approaches to art-making that TAG has championed, highlighting some of the incredible artists that have been involved from Aotearoa and around the world.

And for Gallery Director Sonya Korohina it is an exciting chance to look back before the Gallery itself re-opens late in 2025.

“Playback celebrates the diverse approaches to art making, artists and exhibitions that the gallery has presented, from Aotearoa and around the world”.

Tauranga Art Gallery is presently undergoing redevelopment to futureproof the building for generations to come. It will reorientate its entrance onto Masonic Park, be seismically strengthened and upgraded. Playback is a teaser as we all look forward to the reopening of the Gallery later in 2025.

Tips for making the most of your visit

Park on Dive Crescent. Walk along the newly opened waterfront, turn onto the Strand and stop off at one of the many restaurants and cafés. Or view from the balcony of Manhattan Bar + Eatery, while enjoying a special Playback cocktail.

Playback: 20 Exhibitions from Tauranga Art Gallery runs from December 11 along The Strand in Tauranga.

