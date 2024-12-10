GRNZ Devastated By The Proposed End Of Greyhound Racing

GRNZ Chair Sean Hannan described the decision as a “devastating blow” to the industry, which has invested significantly in reforms.

“We are extremely disappointed that the Government has not recognised the work the industry has done to address areas of concern – to the extent that it now leads the wider racing industry with its commitment to animal welfare,” Hannan stated.

Animal Welfare at the Forefront

Over recent years, GRNZ has implemented stringent regulations governing breeding, rehoming, and euthanasia, aiming to exceed the standards set by New Zealand’s animal welfare legislation. Hannan emphasised that the organisation has placed animal welfare at the core of its operations, advocating for the continuation of greyhound racing under strict oversight.

However, the Government’s decision signals a plan to end the sport in New Zealand, raising concerns about the future of the greyhound breed in the country.

“We are extremely concerned for the future of the industry’s greyhounds, which may no longer be a breed seen in New Zealand,” Hannan said.

Economic and Social Impact

The decision has far-reaching implications for the industry’s trainers, breeders, owners, and the more than 1,000 employees, ancillary industries, and hundreds of volunteers connected to greyhound racing. The greyhound racing industry provided full-time equivalent employment for 1,054 people and $159.2 million in total value-added contribution to the economy in FY23.

“This decision is not just about the sport; it affects families, businesses, and communities who have dedicated their lives to caring for and racing greyhounds,” Hannan added.

Looking Ahead

GRNZ emphasises its continued belief that the sport has a legitimate place in the country's racing industry and highlights the efforts the code has made to address animal welfare concerns. The organisation signaled its intent to engage with the Government to present its case and seek a review of the decision, which it argues is not grounded in facts.

"We are deeply committed to the welfare of our greyhounds and have worked tirelessly to ensure their health, safety, and well-being remain our top priorities. Over recent years, the industry has made significant strides in improving animal welfare standards, introducing robust regulations, and fostering greater transparency. We are proud of these advancements and the positive impact they have had on our sport and the animals we care for.

The Government’s decision to close the industry is profoundly disappointing, as it overlooks the meaningful progress we have achieved. We strongly believe that greyhound racing can continue to be a responsible and sustainable part of New Zealand’s sporting and cultural landscape. We urge the Government to reconsider this decision and engage in meaningful dialogue to explore how the industry can further evolve while maintaining its place in the country’s racing community," Hannan requested.

The greyhound racing community is left reeling from the announcement, with many voicing concerns over the potential cultural and economic void this decision will create. As the Government outlines its next steps, the industry faces an uncertain and challenging path ahead.

