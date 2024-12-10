Ain't Just Dreaming Series With Ellesse Andrews & Max Brown

The New Zealand Team are thrilled to introduce the Ain’t Just Dreaming series! This series celebrates the incredible achievements and dream-like moments from the Games, showcasing how the New Zealand Team athletes truly bring the spirit of the song Ain’t Just Dreaming—created by Ellesse Andrews, Max Brown, and TOI—to life.

In a special full-circle moment, Ellesse and Max take the lead in hosting sit-down interviews with fellow athletes Maddie Davidson, Hamish Kerr, and Finn Butcher. Together, they dive into their Olympic journeys and share the moments that turned dreams into reality.

The first episode with Max and Ellesse is available for listening now, on YouTube and Spotify.

