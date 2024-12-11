Zagazeta A Likely Championship Contender In New Zealand

Zagazeta is a podium finisher in FIA F3. Picture supplied

Matias Zagazeta – a podium finisher in the FIA F3 Championship this year – will compete in the forthcoming Castrol Toyota Formula Regional and will be the first Peruvian driver in the championship’s 20 year history.

Twenty one year old Zagazeta could be a potent force in the championship. He will join multiple championship title winners M2 Competition for the campaign and brings extensive experience gained across a variety of junior formulae.

A three-time national karting champion in Peru, he switched to Formula 4 in 2020, learning in his first season in the British Championship with Carlin before switching to Argenti in 2021 and winning four races and finishing runner-up in the championship. During that time he also gained even more Formula 4 experience in several events in the United Arab Emirates series.

For 2022 he stepped up to the more powerful Formula Regional cars of the FR European Championship, impressing once again with his speed. He returned for 2023, also running in the Formula Regional Middle East Championship where he scored a podium.

He concluded 2023 with a run at the Macau Grand Prix for Jenzer Motorsport before joining them for 20204 and the FIA F3 Championship, where he took a podium at Silverstone during the British Grand Prix weekend.

He will return to the FIA F3 Championship in 2025 with DAMS and is hoping a successful run in the Castrol Toyota FR Oceania Championship will give him the winning edge.

“I am very happy that I’ll be racing in the Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship with M2 Competition,” he said on confirmation of his inclusion on the 2025 grid.

“It’s a championship with great history and I’m looking forward to adding my name to it. It’s going to be a fantastic experience with some great tracks and with a team like M2 we can achieve fantastic results together. I can’t wait to get started!”

M2 Competition’s Jonathan Moury says their young charge should go well. "We are thrilled to welcome Matias to M2 for the upcoming Formula Regional Oceania season.

“He has demonstrated incredible talent and determination, and we are confident he will be a strong contender on the grid. We look forward to supporting him as he continues to showcase his potential on the New Zealand stage.”

Zagazeta will be part of a full field of 20 cars that races in the championship – being heavily promoted in 2025 as part of the new NextGen motorsport series. The first round takes place next month at the Taupo International Motorsport Park and the fifth and final round in February will be the 69th NZ Grand Prix at the Highlands Motorsport Park in New Zealand’s South Island.

2025 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship

Round 01: 10 - 12 January 2025, Taupo International Motorsport Park

Round 02: 17 - 19 January 2025, Hampton Downs International Motorsport Park

Round 03: 24 - 26 January 2025, Manfeild, Circuit Chris Amon

Round 04: 31 January – 2 February 2025, Teretonga Park, Invercargill

Round 05: 7 - 9 February 2025, Highlands Motorsport Park, 69th New Zealand Grand Prix

