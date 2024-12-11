Draw Confirmed For OFC Men's Champions League 2025

The draw for the OFC Men's Champions League 2025 has been made today, at the OFC Home of Football – Te Kahu o Kiwa in Auckland, New Zealand.

Three teams will contest the OFC Men's Champions League - Qualifying 2025 tournament, to be held in the Cook Islands from February 8-14 - Royal Puma FC of American Samoa, Vaipuna SC of Samoa and Tupapa Maraerenga FC of Cook Islands.

The winner will advance to the OFC Men's Champions League 2025, which will take place in Solomon Islands, from March 30 to April 12. The full drawn can be seen below.

The full match schedule and participating teams will be confirmed at a later date.

