Specialist Camp Gives Young Amputees A Chance To Get Active In The Outdoors

Fourteen youth amputees from around the country come together this month to participate in a bespoke active recreation camp with Whenua Iti Outdoors, located in sunny Nelson Tasman. The camp has been the brainchild of the Amputee Society of Top of the South and has been over a year in the making. President, Shane Torrance said they are pleased that the event, which they have affectionately called the ‘Stump Club Camp’, is finally underway.

“We’ve done countless fundraisers and sausage sizzles to get to this point. The community support we’ve had in the last year has been outstanding. We want to thank everyone that’s supported these kids to have a safe and enjoyable time in the outdoors,” said Torrance.

“These young amputees deserve active recreation opportunities just as much as able bodied kids, but it does take a little bit more effort and planning to make it happen.”

Following a fateful climbing trip in 2007 that led to an amputation of his lower leg, William Pike has been an outspoken and passionate advocate that amputees shouldn’t take outdoor adventures off their list. Pike was excited to hear about the upcoming event at Whenua Iti Outdoors developed in partnership with the Amputee Society of Top of the South.

“Events like this are a great example of organisations working together to provide vital opportunities for young amputees. They get to experience the outdoors in a safe and encouraging way,” said Pike.

“It’s such a rare opportunity for these young people to do things like high ropes courses and paddling about in kayaks. The amputee community need these kinds of experiences just as much, if not more so, than able bodied students."

"Giving participants a greater sense of community and belonging was also an important benefit of the upcoming camp. Rather than always being the odd one out in their peer group they will be surrounded by people who also have stumps. Through the camp they can encourage everyone to have a go, step outside their comfort zone and do things they didn’t think were possible," Pike said.

Fran McEwen, Active Recreation Manager for Sport New Zealand Ihi Aotearoa, said this event is a great example of accessible recreation programming.

“We know that 11 percent of tamariki and rangatahi under the age of 15 identify as disabled in Aotearoa New Zealand. We also know that disabled young people are less likely to take part in outdoor physical activities than their peers.”

“A key part of Sport New Zealand’s strategy is to support the play, active recreation and sport sector to provide quality opportunities and experiences for disabled tamariki and rangatahi, which is exactly what Whenua Iti are providing for these young amputees. It’s fantastic to see organisations like Whenua Iti working towards ensuring inclusivity so that everyone can experience the benefit of being active in the outdoors”.

“Opportunities like this camp are fantastic for young people and their whānau to connect, be active and enjoy te taiao in an inclusive and fun environment”.

Mark Bruce-Miller, CEO of Whenua Iti Outdoors, is thrilled to be able to provide outdoor experiences to the amputee community,

“We’re lucky to have such supportive partnerships in place that help to fund and prioritise these immensely important experiences for the students. It’s a privilege to be able to offer programmes like this,” said Bruce-Miller.

“Speaking with the leaders at the Amputee Society of Top of the South it’s clear their members gain so much out of experiencing things they had thought were impossible for them like ropes courses or kayaking."

“We’re proud that following our programmes the participants return home with greater confidence, self-belief and resilience", he said

Participants have an exciting programme to look forward to including adventure-based games, high ropes activities and kayaking. There will also be presentations from guest speakers, Paralympians Holly Robinson and Liam Malone who will encourage these rangatahi to dream big and to follow their passions. The programme runs from 12 -14 December, 2024.

