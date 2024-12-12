First Films Announced For The 2025 Fraud Film Festival

“Cinema is the most beautiful fraud in the world.” – Jean-Luc Godard

Today the 2025 Fraud Film Festival announced the first films playing at the Festival, taking place over two days at the Roxy Cinema in Wellington on March 17 and 18. (Early-bird two-day tickets are now available to purchase online via the Roxy Cinema website).

Over the years, the Fraud Film Festival has screened documentaries exploring some of the world’s most notorious frauds, from Lehman Brothers and Lance Armstrong to Hanse Cronje and Ashley Madison. Past selections have delved into fraud across diverse fields: fine art, business, commerce, government, sport, and even “competitive endurance tickling”.

These carefully curated films have sparked critical conversations on deception in its many forms, in both the expert panel discussions that follow each film, and the networking opportunities offered to those fighting fraud in the public and private sectors.

It’s this unique blend of international storytelling and local relevance that makes the festival not just a cinematic experience, but an invaluable event that entertains, informs, and equips attendees with actionable knowledge.

William Fotherby, a partner at Meredith Connell and Festival Chair, says that “in the face of corporatised, organised fraud targeting New Zealanders, the Festival is a special way for professionals and the public to increase awareness of major fraud issues so they might protect themselves, their organizations, and their families”.

The first films announced for the 2025 Fraud Film Festival offer typically diverse takes on the issue of fraud, turning the camera lens on whistleblowing, technology, and state interference in sport.

Ticking Time Bomb: The Truth Behind Takata Airbags follows a whistleblower and former engineers as they unveil a deadly corporate cover-up leading to the largest international recall in history.

Your Face is Ours explores the mass collection of the public’s biometric data for facial recognition purposes and investigates the potential misuse of this technology.

And in Stasi FC, we hear from survivors of the era of the late 70's - when East Germany's secret service attempted to subvert the last remaining oasis of free speech in the country: football.

The Fraud Film Festival is delighted to bring these films to Wellington next year, as part of a programme that will be announced in full in early 2025. They are grateful for their major sponsors: Deloitte, Meredith Connell, and the New Zealand Banking Association.

2025 FRAUD FILM FESTIVAL

MARCH 17 & 18, 2025

ROXY CINEMA

WELLINGTON

For more information, visit fraudfilmfest.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

