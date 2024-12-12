Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Debuting Two Picture Books From A Leader In The NZ Emotional Wellbeing Space

Thursday, 12 December 2024, 5:19 pm
Press Release: Hart Space

A Girl Named Suzy and An Oyster Named Oliver are both written to help guide, educate, and emotionally empower young readers. Relatable lessons in personal growth and perspective that make these powerful bed-time reads for kiwi children navigating similar themes.

A Girl Named Suzy RRP $20 NZD: Suzy's mum has temper tantrums, which has an impact on 8 year old Suzy. Luckily they get support from a counsellor.This short story book is a great resource that normalises asking for professional help when needed.

An Oyster Named Oliver RRP $20 NZD: Oliver is an oyster with a very special superpower. He has a magical pearl within which he holds his compassion. He uses his compassion to help his fellow sea-creatures and in turn helps Oliver to feel good about himself. Dive into this special story and learn how you can find and use your superpower of compassion to help change the world.

About the Author

Katy Hart is a talented Gisborne based Author, a qualified and experienced counsellor and the Director of Hart Space, a business that offers counsellors, programs, and emotional development services and support.. Using her years of experience working hands on with people alongside my Bachelors of Psychology, Masters in Counselling, and Business Management skill set Katy works together with readers to offer practical and insightful tools for personal development.

ABOUT HART SPACE

Hart Space offers a range of emotional support and development services from an experienced team of counsellors and a range of programmes and courses both in the community and online. From one-on-one counselling. Counselling in schools. Parent programmes. Education and inspiring books. And a range of personal development online courses to promote self-awareness, emotional intelligence and personal development. Hart space is your home for self-discovery and emotional growth.

