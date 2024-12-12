Lawley Adds Canadian Flavour To Full Castrol Toyota FR Oceania Field

Canadian James Lawley is the latest addition to the Castrol Toyota FR Oceania grid. Picture supplied.

James Lawley – a front runner in the 2024 Formula Regional Americas Championship – will head to New Zealand next month to compete in the full Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship.

The lead driver on the Atlantic Racing Team (ATL) for the past two years, Lawley and his Halifax, Nova Scotia-based crew will join the Kiwi Motorsport squad for the five-round championship, which begins in New Zealand’s North Island in January and concludes with the 69th New Zealand Grand Prix at the Highlands Motorsport Park in February.

The 21-year-old was a regular top ten finisher in the 2024 FR Americas championship campaign with ATL this year, ultimately securing eighth overall in the championship. He was even stronger in the parallel Formula Pro USA Western Series - run for FR and F4 cars. He ran in only selected events and finished fifth overall, dominating the final round at Buttonwillow Raceway with two pole positions, a new track record fastest lap and the race win.

James has enjoyed a busy 2024. In addition to his Formula Regional competition and testing, he competed in karting and worked as a driving instructor at ATL’s FBMW corporate events whenever his entrepreneurial endeavours with real estate development and business studies at Acadia University would permit. His plans for the 2025 race season will include a full FR Americas season in the ATL’s FR car and possibly some GT races.

James brings a broad range of experience in both F4 and Formula Regional machinery to his New Zealand campaign and is confident he will race well in what is set to be a highly competitive field, with champions from a number of racing codes.

Previously a high-level competitive ice hockey goalie, Lawley started his racing career in 2022 with Allen Berg and Skip Barber racing schools then later competing in the Skip Barber racing series. In 2023 Lawley entered the Western Winter F4 Series and Western F4 Series where he successfully took wins and achieved podium finishes. He then made a mid-season switch to the professional Formula 4 United States Championship (F4 U.S.), where he was also competitive in the field.

Lawley commented: “I’m thrilled and grateful for the chance to compete in this year’s New Zealand series. It’s an incredible opportunity to sharpen my racing skills and push my limits in such a fiercely competitive field with drivers from across the globe.”

For this event, the temporary team switch from ATL to Kiwi Motorsport will bring a special meaning for the Kiwi team as Lawley has already competed against several of the Kiwi team members.

Kiwi Motorsport Team Principal Garry Orton reckons he’ll make great strides on the tracks used in the new NextGen-promoted New Zealand motorsport series adding: “James has shown great improvement in FR Americas and the season in New Zealand will be of great benefit to him. I’m also honoured that Lucas and Ingo from Atlantic racing is trusting us with their driver.”

2025 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship

Round 01: 10 - 12 January 2025, Taupo International Motorsport Park

Round 02: 17 - 19 January 2025, Hampton Downs International Motorsport Park

Round 03: 24 - 26 January 2025, Manfeild, Circuit Chris Amon

Round 04: 31 January – 2 February 2025, Teretonga Park, Invercargill

Round 05: 7 - 9 February 2025, Highlands Motorsport Park, 69th New Zealand Grand Prix

