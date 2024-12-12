New Pōneke Jewellery Residencies: Winners Announced

Workspace Studios in partnership with Toi Pōneke Arts Centre are thrilled to announce the winners of the two brand-new jewellery workshop residencies for 2025.

Tipua residency has been awarded to the promising early-career jeweller Amy Brosnahan who centres her craft on Gothic-style storytelling and sustainable art practice. She is focused on promoting hand-made “slow-fashion”, bringing natural jewellery magic to people who resonate with it. Tipua residency will assist Amy with developing a solid foundation of skills and peer connections leading to sustainable arts practice.

The winner of the Kapeu residency is the developing professional jeweller Louise Hill, a graduate of Whitiriea’s Contemporary Jewellery programme (2020). Her feminist art makes social commentary and brave statements, breaking conventions within contemporary jewellery and offering innovative views on jewellery art.

Both residency packages will offer bench space at Workspace Studios in Toi Pōneke, access to tools and specialist equipment, and mentoring support. Each residency will culminate in an exhibition at either Toi Pōneke Gallery (Kapeu) or Mason & Collins Gallery (Tipua).

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Amy and Louise onboard” – says Vaune Mason, a director of Workspace Studios – “The competition was fierce, and we are humbled by all the high-quality applications we received. The residencies are a great way to promote and establish vibrant connections within the jewellery community. 2025 promises to be an exciting year for Workspace Studios and Pōneke jewellers!”.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

