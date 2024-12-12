The PIC Harbour Classic Set To Return In 2025

The PIC Harbour Classic, one of New Zealand’s premier sailing events, is set to return in 2025 with an unforgettable blend of thrilling sailing and exciting festivities. The event will take place from February 28th to March 1st, 2025, and promises to be the standout sailing event of the season, offering an action-packed weekend for competitors and spectators alike.

The yacht race is a 14-nautical-mile sprint starting at North Head and weaving through the picturesque East Coast Bays before returning to the harbour. Organised by the NZ Multihull Yacht Club, competitors can also look forward to a welcome party, and prizegiving celebration.

Saturday night will take the excitement to new heights, with a live concert by Six60, part of the Moana Auckland Festival presented by Tātaki Auckland Unlimited. “We’re delighted to be part of the Moana Auckland festival which helps make the PIC Harbour Classic even more unforgettable,” says Adrian Percival, Commodore of the NZ Multihull Yacht Club. “Whether you attend the Six60 show or enjoy it from the comfort of your boat with friends, it’s an instant afterparty that’s not to be missed!”

This year, feeder races will be added to the itinerary giving clubs the opportunity to start their own race from their home base and finish off at Jellicoe Wharf on Friday. Boats can then berth in the heart of Auckland for the entire weekend, ready to join in the festivities. “It’s a unique opportunity to be part of the action and soak in the vibrant atmosphere of the city,” say Adrian.

The entry fee for the PIC Harbour Classic is just $50, with $10 from every entry going back to local sailing clubs, reinforcing the event’s commitment to grassroots sailing.

“We are proud to continue as naming rights sponsor of this fantastic event in 2025,” said PIC Insurance Brokers interim CEO Bruce Morrison.

“It’s exciting to offer the New Zealand sailing community a premier event at an affordable price, allowing more Kiwis to participate in the festivities,” he said.

Spectators can also get an unparalleled view of the action at iconic vantage points such as North Head and the East Coast Bay beaches, offering sweeping views as the harbour fills with vibrant sails.

The PIC Harbour Classic is a natural fit within the Moana Auckland Festival, a celebration of the region’s deep connection to the ocean.

“Moana Auckland is about acknowledging our ocean taonga and everything it offers," says Nick Hill, CE Tātaki Auckland Unlimited. "Now into its second year, this six-week event showcases the beauty and history of the Waitematā Harbour through events, performances and whānau-friendly activities. We’re delighted to have the PIC Harbour Classic as part of the festival.”

As the event has grown into a true highlight of New Zealand’s sailing calendar, it offers both seasoned sailors and newcomers an opportunity to experience the thrill of competitive racing in a festive, inclusive environment. Whether you’re racing or spectating, the PIC Harbour Classic is an event for everyone.

About the PIC Harbour Classic

The PIC Harbour Classic takes place from February 28 to March 1, 2025. The weekend begins with a Welcome Party for competitors on Friday, February 28, followed by the race on Saturday, March 1. The day concludes with prizegiving and the opportunity to attend the Six60 concert or catch a tune from the comfort of competitors own boats moored in Jellicoe wharf. Race participants can moor here for the entire weekend, while spectators enjoy prime viewing of the yacht race from iconic locations like North Head and the East Coast Bays.

For more information visit www.harbourclassic.co.nz

About the Moana Auckland Festival:

Moana Auckland, New Zealand’s Ocean Festival, brings together on and off-water events from 27 January to 9 March 2025. Presented by Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, highlights include the Z World Manu Champs, Auckland Boat Show, PIC Harbour Classic, waterfront concerts, and family-friendly activities—celebrating Auckland’s maritime spirit.

For more information visit www.aucklandnz.com/moana

