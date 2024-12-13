Scientists Capture Stunning Snapshots

A unique river portrait and a humorous moment with bubbles are some of the award-winning images taken by NIWA staff this year.

NIWA (National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research) holds an annual photography competition for its climate, oceans and freshwater staff, who often visit wild and wonderful locations in the name of scientific endeavour.

This year's competition attracted nearly 350 entries. Here are some of the best:

Jochen Bind

Whīwhiwhi - entangled

An ingenious use of data resulted in this artistic representation of a rare geomorphological form - the scroll plain, an area where a river meanders across very low gradients.

Hydrodynamics and GIS Technician Jochen Bind created this work without a camera. Instead, he used a 19th century technique called cyanotype photography.

A hand-made print was constructed from data of the river’s elevations, which he then coated with a cyanotype solution that reacts with UV light, resulting in a stunning white and blue picture.

Of his image, Jochen said:

"Rivers are often taken for granted. With my portraits, I try to create an emotional bond to rivers by showing their nature in a more abstract and aesthetic way... showing their entirety with all the channels and landforms that were created over its whole lifecycle."

The judges said that Jochen’s work was "beautifully visual and works with the brain in the use of colour and shape, with a strong thread through the middle. It shows how a geomorphologist sees a river."

Darren Parsons

Pensive aurora

In May, people across the world delighted in stunning aurora displays thanks to an intense solar storm. Here in New Zealand, Aurora Australis was visible across the entire length of the country.

Marine ecologist Darren Parsons was lucky enough to witness it, capturing this captivating image from Pukematekeo trig on the Waitakere Ranges.

"My photo was random luck. There were several families there and amongst the chaos and chatter I noticed someone leaning against the trig, taking in the sight.

"I thought his silhouette against the aurora, dark sky and stars would make a nice picture. And thankfully, my phone automatically adjusted the exposure time, which greatly improved on what I could see with the naked eye. Beginner’s luck, I guess!" said Darren.

The judges thought that it is "a strong example [of an aurora photo], with the otherworldly glow of the sky complemented nicely by the detail of the foreground scene."

Greg Foothead

Kaharoa II San Diego

NIWA’s new research vessel Kaharoa II went on a mammoth maiden voyage this year. It sailed across the Atlantic from Spain (where it was built), through the Panama Canal, and via the whole length of the Pacific, before landing in Wellington.

Ship Technical Director Greg Foothead was there for part of the journey. Here, he captured ship captain Chris Whalan as he navigated into San Diego harbour.

Of his eye-catching picture, Greg said:

"I like the way the busy and bright bridge equipment in foreground is reflected in the cityscape view out the windows. It appears as though the ship is sailing through the city streets because the buildings appear so close."

The judges noted that his striking photo "captures something a bit different, with the ship's instrumentation as the point of interest combining with the nighttime city scenes outside the portholes."

Irene Middleton

Barren Arch kelp

A school of silver sweep float in the surge above kelp at Barren Arch, Poor Knights Islands Marine Reserve.

Marine ecologist Irene Middleton is a passionate diver who participates in many expeditions in New Zealand and across the Pacific to monitor marine life.

Irene explains how she got this lively shot.

"I was holding on tight to a rock to not get tumbled in the big swells. I actually used the swell to my advantage in the image as it gives a great sense of movement and dynamism, but I did get rolled straight after capturing this frame," she said.

The judges thought this was a "lovely underwaterscape with a great dynamic swirl and some strong diagonal elements. Technically well executed."

Nava Fedaeff

Journey of the methane bubbles

The trouble with colourless gas experiments is that you can’t see which way the gases blow! But with a bit of Kiwi ingenuity, scientist Michael Kotkamp figured out a way...

In this humorous image, Climate, Atmosphere & Hazards Manager Nava Fedaeff photographed Michael using a bubble gun and balloons to see which way the wind was blowing.

"NIWA has a world-class atmospheric research station in Lauder, Otago. Some of their work involves developing techniques to measure methane emissions. I was lucky enough to visit the team while they were carrying out an experiment releasing known quantities of methane and ethane gases, which they measure the concentrations of with drones and vehicle-mounted instruments," said Nava.

The judges loved "the deadpan humour of this photo and the use of the golden hour light. It asks lots of questions like; just why is someone blowing bubbles from a machine on the back of a trailer?"

Crispin Middleton

Another world

Marine ecologist Crispin Middleton often dives at Poor Knights Islands, which he describes as his favourite marine spot to explore.

When out with a group of divers recently, a mysterious object floated by...

"We spotted a football drifting past, so I jumped in and swam towards it. Upon closer inspection, it appeared as ‘another world’ with pelagic crabs and goose neck barnacles living on the football," said Crispin.

The judges commented that the "underwater sphere at first glance appears to be a world globe in the black of night but on closer inspection crabs and barnacles can be seen. It was well spotted and greatly executed showing this from underwater and looking up to the sky."

James Williams

Mount Ngāuruhoe sunset

This beautiful landscape proves that you don’t need fancy equipment to get a high-quality picture.

Fisheries scientist James Williams was on a snowboarding trip in Tongariro National Park, staying overnight in the ski club on Mount Ruapehu when he took this shot.

"It was just after sunset when I got this photo of Mount Ngauruhoe. We had two days of amazing bluebird weather with no wind, and staying up the mountain for the night made it extra special. I took this photo on my iPhone at the end of the first day. I love the warm glow of the evening twilight and the untracked snow, but most of all it brings back the memory of a really great trip," said James.

The judges thought this was a "pristine landscape with beautiful colours and gorgeous detail."

