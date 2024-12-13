Rugby Fans Can Expect A Stellar 2025 In Auckland

International rugby returns to Tāmaki Makaurau with a bang next year. Auckland will host three of our national teams’ nine test matches in the All Blacks and Black Ferns’ domestic test-match schedule.

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, the Auckland region’s cultural and economic agency, works hard to secure, support and invest in top-level rugby matches for Aucklanders and visitors to enjoy. Since 2015, All Blacks tests have boosted Auckland’s economy by $28.2 million and generated 227,000 visitor nights for the region.

The first of Auckland’s 2025 rugby test matches kicks off at North Harbour Stadium on Saturday, 24 May, when the Black Ferns play USA Women as part of the Pacific Four Series.

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited Chief Executive Nick Hill says: “Watching the action from the stands at North Harbour Stadium in Albany will be a fantastic way for locals and visitors to show Tāmaki Makaurau’s aroha and support for the Black Ferns, especially as they won the Rugby World Cup on home soil here in Auckland in 2022.”

“North Harbour Stadium offers a range of opportunities for world-class events and experiences to those who live in and visit our city. It can comfortably host a crowd of 17,000 on match days, so it’s the perfect venue for fans to cheer on the Black Ferns. We are very excited about these incredible wāhine having their last game in Auckland before travelling to England to defend their title as world champions.”

Black Ferns Director of Rugby Allan Bunting says: “It doesn’t get any bigger than a World Cup year, but the foundations of our year will be laid here in Aotearoa with the support of our fans, friends and whānau.”

The All Blacks play the Springboks at Eden Park on Saturday, 6 September. This will be the first time the All Blacks have played the world champions at Eden Park since 2013.

This 2025 Lipovitan-D Rugby Championship test match is much anticipated. In August 2024, the All Blacks celebrated a run of 50 unbeaten Eden Park test matches, with wins over England and Argentina. However, the Springboks are one of only two teams to leave Eden Park without a defeat in 30 years.

On Saturday, 27 September, the All Blacks play Australia in an afternoon Bledisloe Cup clash.

All Blacks Head Coach Scott Robertson says: “Playing at home and representing your country in front of New Zealanders is always special and especially so against our most traditional rivals.”

For visitors coming to Auckland to watch the rugby live, or on-screen with friends and whānau, there’s plenty to see and do around the main event. For advice on accommodation, attractions to explore, places to dine and fun activities in Tāmaki Makaurau, visit aucklandnz.com.

