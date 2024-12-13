Reenergising Art Tourism: Coastal Arts Trail Embarks On A New Phase

The Coastal Arts Trail, New Zealand's largest self-drive art experience, is being re-energised by economic development agencies, Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki, Whanganui & Partners, and Central Economic Development Agency (CEDA Manawatū) with a brave new vision for the future of the trail and the arts across the three regions.

Initially launched in 2021 with government funding from the Strategic Asset Protection Programme to support tourism recovery post-pandemic, the trail is now entering an exciting new phase, redefining what it means to take the scenic route.

Spanning the lower West Coast of the North Island, the Coastal Arts Trail offers art lovers a journey through Manawatū, Whanganui, and Taranaki with more than 80 places to stop and explore art, engage with artists, and experience an eclectic mix of public and street art, galleries, museums, studios, and vibrant rural creative communities.

With summer on our doorstep, and peak visitor season about to ramp up, the three agencies have launched an aspirational new vision for the trail and announced three new founding partners to underpin the new strategic direction for the trail.

The agencies are looking to set a course for self-determination and trail management by the art sector itself, revealing a three-year roadmap to achieving this.

Year one will see the launch of the Founding Partners Programme. This is a critical component of this transition, with a lead gallery and founding trail partner committing to the trail and supporting its activities and initiatives alongside the agencies in the first year.

The founding partners include one lead gallery from each region, Govett-Brewster Art Gallery/ Len Lye Centre (Taranaki), Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery (Whanganui), and Te Manawa Museum of Art, Science & Heritage (Manawatū).

"Discovering and celebrating regional culture and heritage offers a huge opportunity to drive tourism growth. The trail captures the best of regional creativity and opens up conversations to build knowledge, connections and collections," says Antony Rhodes of New Plymouth District Council’s Govett-Brewster Art Gallery/Len Lye Centre.

"Revitalising the trail will ensure it can make a lasting contribution to the growth of both the region and its creative sector."

Whanganui’s Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery reopened in November following significant work to extend and strengthen the historic gallery. Director Andrew Clifford says being on the Coastal Arts Trail strengthens the gallery’s connection to the wider creative community and enhances the experience of visitors.

"We understand how vital it is to work together as a creative sector and this was more evident than ever as we prepared for Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery’s historic reopening and welcomed the public into our reimagined gallery.

Supporting and championing the galleries and creativity of Whanganui and our neighbouring regions enables us to complement each other’s offerings and together, we tell a compelling story about the depth of creativity and range of experiences visitors can explore along this unique coastal trail."

Graeme Beal, Senior Manager Business and Communications, Te Manawa Museum of Art, Science and Heritage adds, "Te Manawa is proud to be a Founding Partner of the Coastal Arts Trail - a compelling journey through some of our wider region’s most engaging creative places. As a directory, the trail connects locals and visitors alike with inspiring and unforgettable experiences that leave truly lasting impressions."

Speaking on behalf of the three agencies Brylee Flutey GM Destination at Te Puna Venture Taranaki concludes, "We’re grateful to our founding partners, as well as the galleries and open studios who make up the trail. All are committed to the direction and trail vision, and there is a real sense of excitement and energy from the sector as to where we are heading."

With summer around the corner, the agencies are planning to make the most of those seeking unique experiences, as they look to roll out refreshed communications and promotions, including the chance to win an exciting coastal arts trail prize via their newly launched social channels.

For more information, visit coastalartstrail.nz.

Follow the Coastal Arts Trail on Facebook @coastalartstrailnz and Instagram @coastalartstrail_nz.

