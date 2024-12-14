Waikato Regional Theatre Signs Game-changing Partnership

An exciting new partnership deal has been signed between the Waikato Regional Property Trust and global live entertainment company, Live Nation.

The 15-year deal will see Live Nation take over operation of the new Theatre providing management and programming, while maximising its marketing clout and vast reach into the international performing community to bring world-class shows to the city. The deal also comes with a significant commitment to the community.

“This really is a game-changer,” says trust Chairman Ross Hargood. “Like all projects of this scale, pulling in the final stages of funding is a big challenge and in this environment it’s harder than ever. We’ve also been very mindful of not placing additional financial pressure on the community. So I’d describe this deal as a win, win. A win for the Theatre and a win for the community. On top of that, it’s also a great result for audiences in the Waikato who will benefit from the wide array of top-tier acts that Live Nation work with.”

Part of the deal will see Live Nation contribute to the addition of a flat floor with moveable seating. This will provide standing and dancing space where required, and add to the diversity of acts that can be attracted. The Theatre will be fully staffed with around 9 locally based FTEs.

“There are plenty of operational details to iron out,” Hargood adds. “But a key focus has been ensuring that the local performing community benefits. We are totally committed to giving equal priority to community events alongside major commercial performances, ensuring a vibrant and inclusive program for all. This has been central to our discussions with Live Nation.”

Community groups based in the Waikato will receive a 40% discount on venue hire and free use of all technical equipment (valued at $20,000 per day). Additionally, 30c from every ticket will go to a community fund to help subsidise future community use.

“These terms will provide our local groups access to genuinely world-class facilities and help build the capacity of the performing community.”

Live Nation already has a strong presence in New Zealand and Australia. They operate many venues of varying scale from club venues The Tuning Fork and San Fran to Spark Arena in Auckland, bringing an array of global stars to the country.

“This year alone Jerry Seinfeld, Teddy Swims, Jonas Brothers, Queens of the Stone Age and Tate McCrae have performed at Spark Arena alongside many other local and international acts. This partnership brings Hamilton into the mix for attracting big-name artists, elevating the city’s entertainment scene and driving positive economic impact for local businesses,” says Hargood.

“The best part? The community won’t have to shoulder any financial risk related to the operation of the Theatre—this deal guarantees the city is protected from future financial contributions. Eliminating this risk will also ensure there will be sufficient funding for reinvestment and further opportunities to support the community.

“We have a world-class theatre being built and soon we we’ll be able to stage world-class acts from here and around the world.”

Development of the Theatre in Victoria St is in full swing as it starts to take shape. The current plan is for it be opening in late 2025.

