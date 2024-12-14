The Morning Star Release Second Album 'Two' - Out Now

Stranded Recording Studios release The Morning Star’s second album 'Morningstar Two'. The album in its near entirety was recorded in Turkey, Greece and Italy throughout the European summer of 2023. Marking a difference from their first album is a tendency to move towards acoustic sounds and field recordings captured in strange and foreign places. From long tailed reverbs in spiral stairwells above the nightclub district of Beyoğlu, Istanbul to the cries of the Jackals recorded in the forest, high above the beaches of the Peloponnese peninsular, these sounds swell into the harmonies that prevail across the album.

'Morningstar Two' was written by Ali Mollica and Cody Munro Moore who through aft ways connect images, sounds and visions of past and present. By using captured recordings uncontrollable elements of one's past connect with the future leading to an immersion quite different to that of the first album.

The Morning Star do not adhere to any particular genre, but through drawing upon traditional song lines of the past while exploring experimental recording styles, they have been quietly called a folk-rock band, even an experimental folk-rock band… Catch The Morning Star when it rises next, wherever that may be!

