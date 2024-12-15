Nominations Open For 2025 Taite Music Prize

Independent Music New Zealand (IMNZ) with the support of Founding Partner Recorded Music NZ announce the return Taite Music Prize for 2025. This event continues to celebrate the vibrant and diverse voices of Aotearoa's music community. IMNZ now welcomes nominations for various prestigious categories: the Taite Music Prize, the Auckland Live Best Independent Debut Award, and the NZ On Air Outstanding Music Journalism Award.

Named after the legendary journalist Dylan Taite, this prestigious award celebrates artistic excellence in music, regardless of genre, sales, or label affiliation. Dylan's legacy as a pioneer in music journalism lives on, not only through his trailblazing interviews but also through his passion for championing New Zealand artists and their stories.

IMNZ remains committed to showcasing the exceptional talent across Aotearoa's music scene. This award recognises albums from all genres, focusing solely on artistic excellence, without regard for genre, sales, or label affiliations. Any album released by Aotearoa/New Zealand artists during the 2024 calendar year is eligible. The recipient will be awarded a $12,500 cash prize, generously provided by Founding Partner, Recorded Music NZ. Last year, the Taite Music Main Prize was awarded to Vera Ellen for her album Ideal Home Noise released on Flying Nun Records.

IMNZ's Chairperson, Pippa Ryan-Kidd, remarks, "2024 was a year of significant achievements for our independent musicians, who excelled in their musical releases, awards, and tours. The Taite Music Prize is testament to Aotearoa’s thriving Arts Culture - both with Creators and Audience. IMNZ is immensely proud to support and contribute to the work of our diverse and vibrant Independent artists and it’s so great to see them kicking goals - whether it’s Vera Ellen playing all the Australian dates with Crowded House, or Princess Chelsea touring all over the USA with The Beths.”

As a founding partner of the Taite Music Prize, Recorded Music NZ CEO Jo Oliver says, “We are very proud to continue to support the Taite Music Prize and celebrate the artistic excellence of the independent music sector in Aotearoa.”

In 2025, the awards ceremony will once again usher in NZ Music Month with the event taking place on April 15th. This event, deeply entrenched in celebrating artistic talent, invites the Aotearoa music community to join in the festivities.

The Auckland Live Best Independent Debut Award recognises emerging talent in Aotearoa. It is awarded to debut albums or EPs (minimum four tracks) released by IMNZ members in the preceding year.

The selection process for these awards involves a diverse academy of IMNZ members, musicians, and industry experts who shortlist the finalists. An independent panel then determines the winners after a thorough deliberation.

The ceremony will also feature the Independent Music NZ Classic Record Award, NZ On Air Outstanding Music Journalism Award and The Independent Spirit Award.

The Taite Music Prize nominations close at 5.00 pm on Friday, 31st January 2025.

Notes:

The eponym for the awards is the late Dylan Taite, one of New Zealand’s most respected TV music journalists. He became known for his Liverpudlian wry wit and his unabashed chutzpah-love of music. Dylan’s unique style captured some rare interviews over the decades. Interviews with The Sex Pistols, Deep Purple, and the career-defining Bob Marley are still referenced today.

https://www.audioculture.co.nz/profile/dylan-taite

The Taite Music Prize

Presented by: Independent Music New Zealand (IMNZ)

Founding Partner: Recorded Music NZ

Official Partners: NZ On Air / The Taite whānau

Award Partner: Auckland Live

Event Partner: Q Theatre

Supporting Partners: NZ Music Commission / APRA AMCOS / Media Arts Lawyers / FUGA / Merlin / ToneDeaf / College Hill / Loop

Media Partners: RNZ / 95bFM and the SRN Network

Charity Partners: MusicHelps

Previous winners of The Taite Prize:



2010 - Lawrence Arabia - Chant Darling (Honorary Bedouin Records)



2011 - Ladi6 - The Liberation Of (What? Music)



2012 - Unknown Mortal Orchestra – Unknown Mortal Orchestra (Seeing Records)



2013 – SJD - Elastic Wasteland (Round Trip Mars)



2014 – Lorde - Pure Heroine (Universal Music NZ)



2015 – Jakob – Sines (Shoot The Freak)



2016 – Silicon - Personal Computer (Weird World/Domino Recordings)



2017 - Street Chant - Hauora (Arch Hill Recordings)



2018 - Aldous Harding - Party (Flying Nun Records / 4AD)



2019 - Avantdale Bowling Club - Avantdale Bowling Club (Years Gone By)



2020 – Troy Kingi – Holy Colony Burning Acres (Triple A Records)



2021 - Reb Fountain - Reb Fountain (Flying Nun Records)



2022 - Anthonie Tonnon - Leave Love Out Of This (Slow Time Records)



2023 - Princess Chelsea - Everything Is Going To Be Alright (Lil Chief)



2024 - Vera Ellen - Ideal Home Noise (Flying Nun Records)



Previous Winners of the Independent Music NZ Classic Record:



2013 – Gordons – Gordons (Flying Nun)



2014 – Various Artists – AK79 (Ripper Records)



2015 – Herbs – What’s Be Happen? (Warrior Records)



2016 – Upper Hutt Posse – E Tū (Jayrem Records)



2017 - The Clean - Boodle Boodle Boodle (Flying Nun)



2018 - Headless Chickens - Stunt Clown (Flying Nun)



2019 - Moana and the Moahunters - Tahi (Southside)



2020 – Shona Laing – South (Pagan Records)



2021 - Patea Māori Club - 'Poi E' (Maui Records)



2022 - PROUD - An Urban-Pacific Streetsoul Compilation (Second Nature)



2023 - micronism - inside a quiet mind (Kog Transmissions)



2024 - Look Blue Go Purple - Compilation (Flying Nun Records)



Previous Winners of the Auckland Live Best Independent Debut:



2017 - Merk - Swordfish (Independent)



2018 - The Miltones - The Miltones (Independent)



2019 - Alien Weaponry - Tū (Independent)



2020 – Repulsive Woman – Relief (Independent)



2021 - Na Noise - Waiting For You (1:12 Records)



2022 - Jazmine Mary - The Licking of a Tangerine (Independent)



2023 - TE KAAHU - Te Kaahu O Rangi (Theia Music Ltd.)



2024 - Jujulipps - Get That Shot (Bigpop Records)



Independent Spirit Award



2019 - Bernie Griffin



2020 - Murray Cammick - ONZM



2021 - Pete Rainey and Glenn Common of Smokefree Rockquest



2022 - Karyn Hay - ONZM



2023 - Paul Huggins



2024 - Teremoana Rapley - ONZM



NZ On Air Outstanding Music Journalism



2022 - Tony Stamp - RNZ Journalist



2023 - Namnita Kumar & Nadia Freeman - Eastern Sound Stories Podcast



2024 - Cushla Dillon and Andrew Moore - Directors - King Loser Documentary

