Auckland Live Summer In The Square Returns With A Sizzling Hot Line-up Of Free Family Fun In The Sun

Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland, it’s time to mark your calendars. Auckland Live Summer in the Square is back, bringing you four weeks of FREE performing arts, culture and creativity from Saturday 25 January to Sunday 23 February.

Get ready for long, sunny days filled with live performances, hands-on workshops and activities for the whole whānau. Aotea Square will transform into a lively hub of music, dance, art, fashion and more. Whether you're vibing to Afro beats, moving to Latin rhythms, or immersing yourself in stunning art, there's something for everyone this summer!

And don’t forget you can grab some drinks and tasty kai at The Terrace or The Container in the Square to keep you and your loved ones fuelled all day long.

“Our summer programme has been curated to highlight the incredible diversity of Tāmaki Makaurau. It will attract tens of thousands of Aucklanders and visitors to the city centre and Aotea Square. This will be a celebration of so many of our communities through an explosion of free music, performance, dance and the perfect place to gather with your friends and whānau to experience world-class entertainment.” - Daniel Clarke, Director Performing Arts Auckland Live.

Here’s What’s Happening!

Chubby Women | Saturday 25 January to Sunday 16 February

Start your summer with a splash of joy. The Chubby Women sculptures by Xu Hongfei are a celebration of body positivity, bringing larger-than-life figures to Aotea Square. Meet the artist, join discussions and snap your perfect summer photo.

Auckland Latin Fiesta | Friday 31 January – Sunday 2 February

The Auckland Latin Fiesta is back, get ready for three days of non-stop energy, sizzling dance, vibrant music and irresistible Latin flavours. Presented in partnership with the Vamos Community Trust, this epic celebration features the spectacular Mariachi New Zealand band, the dynamic live salsa orchestra Grupo Sa-Son, the high-energy beats of Samba Maracana, and the electrifying 11-piece band Frente Sudaka from Tauranga. Savour Latin cuisine, enjoy fun dance lessons, and immerse yourself in salsa, bachata, reggaeton and samba.

AfroFest | Saturday, 8 February, 12pm – 7pm

Returning for its second year at Summer in the Square, AfroFest celebrates Aotearoa’s vibrant African community with a high-energy mix of dance, music, food, and fashion. Enjoy vibrant performances from South African-born multi-instrumentalist Warren Duncan and Auckland’s in-demand Nigerian DJ Banty. Move to the rhythm of Afro beats, explore bold fashion, and enjoy delicious food at this exciting one-day festival.

Lunar New Year in Aotea Square | Sunday 9 February, 11am – 6pm

Get ready to ignite your senses as Lunar New Year is taking over Aotea Square. Dive into the action with a high-energy karaoke competition on a giant screen – grab the mic and belt out your favourite tunes, no matter your language or style.

Challenge yourself in the Mahjong tournament or catch the thrills as street dance crews battle it out, bringing their best moves to the floor. The fun doesn’t stop there. Explore hands-on craft workshops, dig into incredible eats from pan-Asian food trucks, and show off your Lunar New Year outfit for a chance to win big.

Somethin’ Else | Saturday 15 - Sunday 16 February

Smooth vibes and warm evenings are on the menu at this two-day jazz festival. Feel the groove with the cool sounds of Hudge, and let the progressive, Afrocentric jazz rhythms of The Circling Sun take you on a journey. Mark de Clive-Lowe will bring his world-class style to the mainstage. Over on the DJ Stage, Cian and Alice Rose will keep the energy flowing with their signature mixes. Plus, don’t miss the amazing Nathan Graves, the masterful Joe Kaptein, and the legendary Nathan Haines. Christoph el Truento will keep the vibe alive till the end, while Miss Dom, Gene Rivers, and Carlotta on the DJ Stage ensure the good vibes keep rolling.

Music in Parks | Thursday 20 February

Wrap up your Thursday with some live music at this after-work pop-up. Relax under the sunny sky with one of Aotearoa’s most acclaimed singer-songwriters, Anna Coddington, for an enchanting performance.

Sky Pirates All Stars | Saturday, 22 February, 8.30am – 11pm

Get ready for a celebration of street art and basketball. Sky Pirates All Stars features the Sky Pirates 5:5 Community Basketball Tournament, with teams of all ages competing on a custom-built court. Enjoy music, live art installations, and tasty food from local food trucks. The legendary Hip Hop Projekt Team will also bring the heat with a halftime show, and the day wraps up with an epic afterparty featuring top local rappers and DJs.

Whānau Day | Sunday 23 February, 9am – 2pm

Enjoy a relaxed day of whānau-friendly fun, featuring the 95bFM Kids Show Live, showcasing the 2024 winners of the APRA New Zealand Children’s Music Awards Spellodies and crowd favourites the psychedelic Carnivorous Plant Society. Follow this up with award-winning outdoor theatre performance Wild Feelings performed by Katie Burson and Beth Kayes then get moving with Viva Dance as they lead a fun line-dance session for all ages. No partner or experience needed – just bring your energy and your boots!

Your ultimate free summer experience awaits. For more details, visit aucklandlive.co.nz or follow @aucklandlive on social media.

Auckland Live Summer in the Square is programmed by Auckland Live – the performing arts division of Tātaki Auckland Unlimited and supported by the Auckland Council city centre targeted rate.

