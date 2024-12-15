Expect More Thrills At Suzuki Series Round Two

DECEMBER 12, 2024: The 2024 Suzuki International Series heads to the “home of superbike racing in New Zealand”, the hallowed grounds of Manfeild, for round two this weekend.

And, if it is at all possible after last weekend’s spectacular opening round at Taupo, this coming Saturday and Sunday could rival even that in terms of bike racing thrills and excitement.

The racing was fast and frenetic in all the various bike categories in Taupo last weekend, but the various class leaders know they’ll have a target on their back at Manfeild, the same venue on the outskirts of Feilding that hosted the inaugural World Superbike Championships series finale in 1988 and also hosted the WSBK final round again in 1989, 1990 and 1992.

The defending Suzuki International Series champion in the premier 1000cc formula one class, Whakatane’s Mitch Rees, dominated his class again last weekend, but he won’t be able to rest on his laurels with two British superstars, 2024 Isle of Man race winners Davey Todd and Peter Hickman, Christchurch’s former national superbike champion Alastair Hoogenboezem and his own multi-time former New Zealand championship-winning father, Tony Rees, among others, sure to challenge him at Manfeild.

North Yorkshireman Todd and Whanganui’s Richie Dibben are also certain to reignite their intense battles at the front of the supermoto class, while Kiwi international Jake Lewis, from Christchurch, Whanganui’s rising star Luca Durning and Cambridge’s Morgan McLaren-Wood hogged the podium, in that order, in the formula two/600cc class at Taupo and are almost sure to repeat the dose at Manfeild.

Started in 2008, this year’s 16th annual Suzuki International Series – it skipped a year in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic – climaxes as usual with the world-renowned Cemetery Circuit public street race event in Whanganui on Boxing Day (December 26).

Other class leaders after the first round of three in the 2024 Suzuki International Series in Taupo at the weekend were Taupo’s Karl Hooper (formula three); Waiuku’s Hamish Simpson (Supersport 300); Wellington’s Malcolm Beilski (Formula Sport, Senior); Whanganui’s Jeff Croot (Formula Sport, junior); Glen Eden’s Daniel Mettam (Post Classics, Pre 95, Senior); Tauranga’s Darrick Kattenberg (Post Classics, Pre 95, Junior); Hastings’ Gian Louie (Post Classics, Pre 89, Senior); Auckland’s Scott Findlay (Post Classics, Pre 89, Junior); Panmure’s Adam Unsworth and Whanganui’s Bryce Rose (F1 sidecars); Whanganui’s Tracey Bryan and Kendal Dunlop (F2 sidecars); Whanganui’s Richie Dibben (Adventure Bikes).

It is interesting to note that several of those riders who graced Manfeild at those WSBK rounds between 1988 and 1992 are likely to be racing or at least managing riders at Manfeild this weekend too, albeit now with a few grey hairs and a few more wrinkles, but they still have a huge passion for the sport and are showing little signs of slowing down.

So watch out for men such as Te Awanga’s Eddie Kattenberg, Whanganui’s Brian Bernard, Taumarunui’s Russell Josiah and, of course, 57-year-old Hall of Fame legend Tony Rees.

The Suzuki International Series is supported by Suzuki New Zealand, Mondiale VGL, Auto Super Shoppe Tawa, Givi, I-Tools, Bridgestone tyres, Sharp As Linehaul Ltd Whanganui, TSS Motorcycles, Ipone, Inferno Design and Digital, Kiwibike Motorcycle Insurance Specialists, Cemetery Circuit Ltd.

DATES FOR 2024 SUZUKI INTERNATIONAL SERIES:

• Round 1, Taupo, Dec 7th and 8th;

• Round 2, Manfeild, Feilding, Dec 14th and 15th;

• Round 3, Whanganui's Cemetery Circuit, Dec 26th.

Credit: Words by Andy McGechan, www.BikesportNZ.com

