Pineau Sidelined With Knee Injury

Sunday, 15 December 2024, 10:13 pm
Press Release: BNZ Breakers

11 December, 2024

BNZ Breakers center Dane Pineau faces an extended period on the sideline after being ruled out with a knee injury.

Pineau injured his left knee in the team’s Round 10 match against Perth Wildcats, with scans confirming a torn meniscus.

He will have surgery this week as the best option for a full recovery.

Kiwi international Tai Wynyard has been signed by the club as injury cover.

Wynyard has trained with the team over the past week and was on the bench against Sydney Kings last Saturday.

The BNZ Breakers are back in action at 7.30pm on Thursday night when they host Tasmania JackJumpers at Eventfinda Stadium on Auckland’s North Shore.

