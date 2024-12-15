Cambridge Slot Races Confirmed For 2025

Waikato-Bay of Plenty Harness Racing Incorporated’s two slot races, The Race and TAB Trot have been confirmed for 2025.

The races will headline the renowned Night Of Champions meeting at Cambridge Raceway on Friday April 4.

“We’re excited to confirm both races will be run again,” Cambridge Raceway CEO Dave Branch said. “It will be the fourth edition of The Race and the second running of the TAB Trot.

“This meeting has become a highlight of the Australasian Harness Racing calendar and New Zealand racing calendar. We’re immensely proud of what we have achieved so far in this space and we’re looking forward to developing the event further in 2025.”

With the initial three year slot holder contracts for The Race now completed there is an opportunity for new slot holders to come on board for both races.

“Each race has 10 slots available,” Branch said. “It’s a one year commitment for both races and existing slot holders will have first right of renewal for the following year.”

The original slot holders for both races have first right of renewal for next year’s races too, with expressions of interest now been taken.

Thanks to the support of Harness Racing New Zealand, Branch said slot fees have reduced this year to $60,000 for The Race (previously $75,000) and $40,000 for the TAB Trot (previously $50,000).

“Slot races are a very important part of racing today,” Harness Racing New Zealand CEO Brad Steele said. “They attract excitement from new punters and audiences. There is a very strong element of something new, something very special and something dramatic.

“Waikato-Bay of Plenty Harness is to be congratulated on developing these two premier races over the last three years: our richest trotting race and a $1 million pace now matched by the NZ Cup.

“Harness Racing NZ has increased its support for these races.

“The races will attract the best from Australia and New Zealand. Last year we saw Merlin win the $1 million The Race and Just Believe the Australian champion and recent Dominion Trot winner win the TAB Trot.

“Who knows, we live in hope that we may see the magnificent Keayang Zahara back as a four-year-old! Her three wins at Addington in the last month put her in world class.”

The Race will carry a $1 million purse for the third consecutive year, while the TAB Trot rises to $650,000 (previously $600,000), providing all 10 slots are sold. There has also been changes to distribution of the prize money for both races. The winner of The Race will take home $420,000, $230,000 for second, $100,000 for third, $85,000 for fourth and $65,000 for fifth with also rans receiving $40,000. The TAB trot follows the same structure $273,000 (first), $84,500 (second), $65,000 (third), $55,250 (fourth), $42,250 (fifth) and $26,000 to the rest of the field.

To express interest in a slot, interested parties should contact Branch directly or visit www.nightofchampions.nz/slots. Applications close Wednesday January 22, with the 2025 slot holders to be announced on Friday January 24.

