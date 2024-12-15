Heath Franklin’s Chopper The Last Hard B**tard On Earth New Zealand Tour 2025

The year is 2030. Humanity is all but wiped out, and there is only one man who can save us from the Soctc**kalypse.

For too long, we thought that things like 'gentle parenting', 'love languages' and 'paper straws’ were a good idea... until self-diagnosing whingers and 37 types of milk destroyed civilisation...

Then, like a glorious moustachioed phoenix, a hard b**tard arose from the beta cuck ashes to restart humankind.

Strap in NZ! Chopper is back, just in time….to live again!

‘If Heath is Clark Kent and his Chopper persona is Superman, then it is good to look up in the sky once again and see not a bird, not a plane, but a super comedian’ - Scenestr

“This is a top hour of uproariously entertaining comedy… packed with good gags and ‘so wrong its right’ moments” – Chortle UK

‘Australia’s funniest comedy character’ – Sunday Mail

Tour presented by Laughing Stock Productions.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

