Yeh To Tackle Castrol Toyota FR Oceania With M2 Competition

Enzo Yeh joins M2 Competition for the Castrol Toyota FR Oceania Championship. Picture supplied

The 16 year old from Chinese Taipei has plenty of experience to bring to New Zealand from two seasons competing in junior formula championships, beyond his impressive eight domestic Chinese karting titles.

In 2023 he competed in Formula 4 South East Asia scoring a podium finish and seventh overall in the title chase. He also took an impressive eighth place overall in the 2023 Macau Grand Prix, traditionally a major challenge for the world’s best junior drivers.

In 2024 he switched to the F4 United Arab Emirates Championship, scoring another podium finish and 14th overall in the series before heading to Europe and more F4 in the Italian Championship.

He scored an early seventh place finish at Misano in the packed and highly-competitive field before settling as a consistent mid-field runner and eventually finishing 23rd overall in a championship that included more than 50 drivers over the course of the season.

Yeh has also caught the eye in the past few seasons as a potential star and was one of just two drivers selected from the Asia Pacific region for the Ferrari Driver Academy Scouting finals in 2023.

His first New Zealand championship will see him run with the ultra-successful M2 Competition team, and Enzo is aiming to add his name to an illustrious list of race winners and championship contenders the team has produced over the years.

“I am very pleased and extremely excited to join CTFROC with M2 Competition team,” he said. “I’ve never been to New Zealand and I am really happy for the opportunity to visit this beautiful country.

“With regards to the championship, I am here to learn from the best, working hard with the best team to beat the best and hopefully to be the best.”

M2 Competition boss Jonathan Moury says a start to 2025 in the fiercely competitive New Zealand championship will be a good challenge for Yeh, whatever he decides to do for the rest of the season.

"Enzo Yeh is an exciting young talent, and we’re delighted to have him join M2 Competition for the Formula Regional Oceania season,” he said.

“His performances in Formula 4 have caught our attention, and we’re eager to see how he adapts to the next level of competition. This is an important step in his career, and we’re proud to be part of his journey."

Yeh will be part of a grid of up to 20 cars that races in the championship – being heavily promoted in 2025 as part of the new NextGen motorsport series.

The first round takes place next month at the Taupo International Motorsport Park and the fifth and final round in February will be the 69th NZ Grand Prix at the Highlands Motorsport Park in New Zealand’s South Island.

2025 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship

Round 01: 10 - 12 January 2025, Taupo International Motorsport Park

Round 02: 17 - 19 January 2025, Hampton Downs International Motorsport Park

Round 03: 24 - 26 January 2025, Manfeild, Circuit Chris Amon

Round 04: 31 January – 2 February 2025, Teretonga Park, Invercargill

Round 05: 7 - 9 February 2025, Highlands Motorsport Park, 69th New Zealand Grand Prix

