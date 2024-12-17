New Zealand U21 Travelling Squad Named For Tri-Series In Australia

New Zealand Emerging Talent Selectors and NZU21 head coach Julie Seymour has announced the travelling squad of 14 players who will represent New Zealand at the upcoming Tri-Series held at the Australian Institute of Sport (AIS) in Canberra from 16–23 January 2025.

The Tri-Series will see New Zealand face off against Australia and England in a double round-robin match format. Providing valuable international match play experience, as the squad continue to build towards the 2025 Netball World Youth Cup. Australia will field a squad of 21 players, while England will also send a strong contingent to the series.

The squad was selected following an intensive four-day camp in Ōtaki. Over the past three months, there have been some changes within the squad numbers. As a result, three players were invited to attend the camp, with two earning their place in the squad for the Tri-Series.

NZU21 head coach Julie Seymour acknowledged the effort and determination shown by all players during the selection process.

"It’s been a challenging but rewarding process, and the Tri-Series presents a fantastic opportunity for the wider squad to continue building towards the Netball World Youth Cup. We are still in the trial phase for all squad members. Having travelled to Fiji in August, attending the U21 Rising Stars tournament and now the Tri series in Australia.

Selectors and coaches decisions are complex, balancing injury management/combinations/looking for variety in playing styles, looking big picture and offering opportunities, so there is a lot of thought going into these selections" Seymour said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

NZU21 Travelling Squad – Australia Tri-Series Match Play (16–23 January 2025):

Summer Temu (Steel)

Kate Taylor (Magic)

Taiana Day (Mainland)

Sarah Guiney (Central)

Priscilla Rasmussen (Northern)

Kaiya Kepa (WBOP)

Shayla Nepia (Northern)

Serina Daunakamakama (Steel)

Khanye-Lii Munro-Nonoa (Northern)

Charlotte Manley (Northern)

Laura Balmer (South)

Madison Thomas (Central)

Josie Seymour (Mainland)

Charlice Bryce (WBOP)

© Scoop Media

