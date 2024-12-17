Auckland Business And Sports Leader Becomes New Boss Of World Bowls

High profile Auckland business executive, Brett O’Riley has been elected new President of World Bowls.

The Takapuna Bowling Club member has a lifetime involvement in the sport, serving as the Regional Director for Oceania on the World Bowls Board since 2021.

He is only the second New Zealander to be elected to the position, following kiwi bowls legend, Kerry Clark.

O’Riley has a high profile background in the sport, with a lifetime involvement in the game where he was a national-level player and more latterly in administration. In his short time as Regional Director Oceania, he played a key role in the establishment of World Bowls as an entity based in Australia, the establish of a World Bowls Series and global ranking system, the new Oceania Challenge to develop the profile of the sport in the region, and a role in securing a place in the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

“I am honoured to accept the role as chairman of World Bowls,” said O’Riley. “A focus for me is to work closely with World Bowls members and key partners to further engage people at all levels of our sport.

“This is a fantastic sport that captures people from teenagers to retirees as a healthy and rewarding pastime, and as a high-performance sport, it is exciting and exacting.

“We are exciting to be part of the 2026 Commonwealth Games and that will allow us to present the sport in a new format to a worldwide audience, as we push for bowls to be included in the 2032 Olympics and/or Paralympics.

“We are leading the way in this country with digital engagement to promote our sport which is something that can be taken up throughout the world.”

O’Riley has a significant business background as recently resigned CEO of the Employers and Manufacturers Association, is on the APEC Business Advisory Council, the Chairman of Manawaroa Education and on the Board of the Environmental Protection Agency.

He was also involved in some of the biggest international sports and business events in Auckland in his role as Chief Executive of Auckland Tourist Events and Economic Development.

