New Zealand Author Braces For “Backlash From Some Maoris” Following Book Launch

Papamoa author Lance Morcan said today he was bracing for a likely backlash from some Maoris and from academics following this week’s official launch of his historical adventure epic New Zealand: A Novel.

The novel, published by Sterling Gate Books, spans almost 500 years and covers the respective discoveries of New Zealand by Maori and European.

It starts in the 1300’s with the departure of Pacific Islanders from Hawaiki in search of land far to the south and ends in the 1700’s with Captain James Cook’s historic circumnavigation of New Zealand.

“From the outset the two stories are interposed so readers are taken back and forth in time,” Morcan said.

“The adventures of the descendants of the earliest Maoris are followed down through the centuries, culminating in their often-violent interactions, initially between tribes and later with Europeans.”

Morcan described his novel as a no-holds-barred historical adventure that reflects the betrayal, lust and conflict of the times with passages highlighting the savagery of Maori juxtaposed with true accounts of the brutality of the British Empire.

“It includes passages relating to slavery and cannibalism, and I predict criticism from some Maoris as I suspect they’d prefer those unsavoury practices weren’t mentioned.

“Under Historical Notes at the end of the novel, I advise readers that cannibalism was widely practised by Maori and it continued until well into the 1800’s, especially during the Musket Wars of the 1800’s when a quarter of the Maori race perished in inter-tribal warfare.”

The author refers readers to acclaimed New Zealand historian Paul Moon’s contentious book This Horrid Practice: the Myth and Reality of Traditional Maori Cannibalism.

“Moon leaves no doubt in his book that cannibalism was widespread in early Maori society. He quotes none other than Captain Cook as stating, ‘Though stronger evidence of this horrid practice prevailing among the inhabitants of this coast will scarcely be required, we have still stronger to give.’”

Morcan said he was also bracing for a backlash from historians, history teachers and other academics who were likely to take issue with the fact he has fictionalised many historic events.

“In the interests of telling a good story I have deviated from Maori and European history in places. However, while my novel may not convey exactly what happened during the discovery and settlement of New Zealand, I believe it accurately captures the spirit of those bygone days.

“I would remind critics I’m a novelist not a historian, and I’d point out that prominent historical fiction authors, Bernard Cornwell (The Last Kingdom) included, often replace history with invention in their novels.”

Morcan said he had severe misgivings regarding what young Kiwis today are learning about New Zealand’s history in schools, universities and other learning institutions, but was heartened that some prominent individuals were airing their concerns.

He referred to an article by Paul Moon that The Post published (on May 2 this year) headed ‘The new history curriculum is failing our students’ in which the historian described the new history curriculum in schools as ‘Narrowly written, clumsily implemented, and sorely lacking in diversity and inclusion.’

“Moon refers to ‘an attempt to smuggle elements of now largely debunked critical race theory into the curriculum, with history being depicted primarily as a story of the exercise and abuse of power (and) at its crudest, people are reduced to either villains or victims.’

“I have a fair idea the ‘villains’ he refers to in this case are the dreaded Colonialists. My forefathers in other words.”

Morcan said he hoped New Zealand: A Novel might spark wider debate on the subject of New Zealand’s history curriculum while providing readers young and old with insights into the country’s colourful history albeit via a work of fiction.

For the Papamoa author, this is his first solo-authored novel. He usually writes in collaboration with his Sydney-based son James, and together they have co-authored 35 published books, both fiction and non-fiction. Several of their historical fiction novels including Into the Americas, White Spirit and Fiji: A Novel, have been regular visitors to Amazon’s bestseller lists.

Lance Morcan said his novel had been a labour of love for half a century. “I wrote a one-paragraph logline for it 50 years ago and added to it, a few paras at a time, right up until its publication.”

New Zealand: A Novel is available via Amazon as a paperback and Kindle ebook. Hardcover and audiobook versions will be available early 2025.

