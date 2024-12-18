Huge Boost For Darts Down Under As PDC ANZ Premier League Introduced

A new PDC ANZ Premier League is to be introduced in 2025, being held in eight arenas across Australia and New Zealand in October and November - with a place in the 2025/26 World Darts Championship on offer for the eventual champion.

The PDC ANZ Premier League will see eight players from the Australian and New Zealand domestic circuits battle on the big stage across eight consecutive Saturdays in the region's biggest-ever roadshow event.

Organised with leading sports Promoters TEG Sport, each night of the PDC ANZ Premier League will give fans in arenas as far afield as Adelaide, Canberra, Hobart and Wellington the chance to experience the Event live.

The PDC ANZ Premier League will begin on Saturday October 4 at The Cairns Convention Centre.

The action then moves to the Newcastle Entertainment Centre on October 11, visits Canberra's AIS Arena on October 18 and then heads to the MyState Bank Arena in Hobart on October 25.

Saturday November 1 sees Round Five being held at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre before the stars cross the Tasman Sea to visit the TSB Arena in Wellington on November 8.

Hamilton's Globox Arena - which has hosted the World Series of Darts' visit to New Zealand in recent years - will stage Round Seven on Saturday November 15, before the event concludes at the Nissan Arena in Brisbane on November 22.

"This is a huge development for professional darts in Australia and New Zealand and the introduction of the PDC ANZ Premier League is an exciting moment for us," said PDC Chief Executive Matt Porter.

"We're wanting to encourage the next generation of stars to emulate the likes of Simon Whitlock, Damon Heta and Haupai Puha in making their mark at the sport's top level, and this will be the perfect platform for them.

"Working alongside TEG Sport, we're also able to take big-stage darts to new regions across Australia and New Zealand, giving more fans than ever the chance to experience the unique atmosphere which our sport provides."

TEG Group CEO Geoff Jones said: "We're excited to be partnering with the PDC for this landmark series of Events in Australia and New Zealand.

"As well as crowning the first PDC ANZ Premier League champion and finding a qualifier for the World Darts Championship, this will also give us the chance to deliver the full darts experience for fans across both countries."

Tickets will go on sale from Thursday December 19 through Ticketek.

Further details of qualification and format will be confirmed in due course.

