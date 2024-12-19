Whiria Te Mahara Funding Awarded To Histories Of Society And Creative Legacies

"This year’s Whiria Te Mahara New Zealand History Grants have been awarded to unique projects, including wāhine mountain climbers of the late 19th century, ceramic design history, and the story of Raukawa," says Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage Secretary and Chief Executive Leauanae Laulu Mac Leauanae.

"These annual grants allow for researchers and writers to develop and showcase non-fiction subjects that have contributed towards Aotearoa New Zealand’s story as a nation."

$103,000 has been awarded to ten projects that highlight a variety of topics.

"Some of this year’s recipients tell the stories of artists and creativity. Poets Meg Campbell and Riemke Ensing’s lives are explored in two separate projects.

"The history of Crown Lynn, New Zealand’s best-known ceramics company, is delved into by researching the contribution of lead designer Dave Jenkin.

"The story of the iwi of Raukawa, from its origins to its settlement, early beginnings to a modern iwi, will be told after receiving a Whiria Te Mahara grant this year.

"Topics ranging from the migration experiences of Victorian governesses and the urban history of Wellington to the little-known story of stack burning on farms are all funded in this year’s grants."

Administered by Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage, the Whiria Te Mahara grants support historians, researchers and writers working on non-fiction projects that expand and enhance our understanding of New Zealand’s past.

"It is clear that with such a breadth of topics explored in 2024’s grants, that New Zealanders have a vast and wide-reaching kete of stories and topics to explore. Each of these projects contributes to our national story and shares them to our collective memory," says Laulu Mac.

Notes:

A list of projects funded for this year's round of Whiria Te Mahara New Zealand History Grants:

Jared Davidson - Farms Aflame: The Secret History of Stack Burning

Elizabeth Cox - Wellington and the Thomas Ward Map

Hazel Phillips - Great-hearts: The First Ladies of Aoraki Mount Cook

Katie Glover - "A Bad Place to Send a Lady": The Victorian Governess in Colonial New Zealand

Erik Olssen - The History of Aotearoa/New Zealand as an Experimental Society, Vol. 2, 1860-1920

Jacqueline Leckie - Meg Campbell (1937-2007): Aroha and Resistence

Raukawa Charitable Trust - Being Raukawa: Whakareia te Kakara o te hinu Raukawa - The Traditional History of the Iwi of Raukawa

Te Toi Uku - Crown Lynn and Clayworks Museum - Dave Jenkin - Designing Crown Lynn 1945-1979

Deborah Shepard - Riemke Ensing: biography of a poet

H2R Research and Consulting Ltd - From Burma to Newtown: A Lifetime Journey Promoting Prosocial Change within Aotearoa New Zealand’s Gang Communities.

Whiria Te Mahara History Grants are administered by Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage. Find out more about the grants on our website: https://www.mch.govt.nz/publications/whiria-te-mahara-new-zealand-history-grant-recipients

