New OFC Professional League Project Manager Appointed

Thursday, 19 December 2024, 8:44 pm
Press Release: Oceania Football Confederation

The OFC Professional League is poised to take football in the Pacific to unprecedented heights, leaving a lasting impact on the global stage.

The league’s scope spans across the Pacific, with expansion into Australia and Hawaii, offering connectivity to Asia and the U.S. It aligns with OFC’s strategic pillars of development, education, and high performance, focusing on professionalising the sport, improving infrastructure, and driving socio-economic impact through commercial partnerships and community engagement.

Larman, who has previously held roles at FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) is looking forward to driving this new era of football in the Pacific and the numerous positive impacts it can have on the region.

"I think the OFC Pro League is the most exciting football development project in the world at this point in time. I was fortunate to have been involved in the Task Force when it was established, and it has been interesting to see how far the project has evolved.

"Coming back into the project now, with the momentum of the final stages of establishing the league, will be exhilarating," he said.

As the first professional league of its kind in Oceania, it represents a bold step forward in creating an aspirational environment for clubs and players, inspiring youth, and paving the way for professional opportunities.

"This league will be something that creates new opportunities for football in the whole region – both on and off the pitch.

"Professional football is not just employing players on a full-time basis, it is about having professional structures and environments for those players to truly maximise their potential, all supported by commercially-driven, community-orientated business operations.," Larman explained.

Expressions of interest for the OFC Professional League will open next month.

© Scoop Media

