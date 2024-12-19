Tactix Pay Tribute To Trident Homes

Trident Homes has announced it will end a notable chapter with netball and a successful collaboration with the Tactix, as they step down as naming rights sponsor.

A three-year naming rights partnership between Trident Homes and the Tactix, which started in 2022, comes to an end with both parties recognising their shared history as something special.

Tactix General Manager Kate Agnew expressed gratitude for the support provided by Trident Homes, a partnership which, over the three years, had ensured netball remained at the forefront of women’s sport in the region.

She said both parties had enjoyed success on and off court during that time including hosting the Elimination Final in this year’s ANZ Premiership.

“It has been a privilege to work with Trident Homes over the last three years and we appreciate the positive impact they have had on our team and the netball community in the Mainland,” she said.

“Trident Homes have shown they are as passionate about our region as we are, and we wish them well with their future endeavours.”

Trident Homes is a New Zealand based home builder – with franchises covering several major regions and steadily growing – and has many years of real estate building experience, dedicated to providing high-quality, custom-built homes for families across the country.

Managing Directors Neil Hawker and David Pickles said they had enjoyed being a part of the Tactix’ ANZ Premiership journey which originally started in 2020 and 2021 as a sponsor, before taking over as naming rights sponsor in 2022.

“We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved during our time as naming rights sponsor for the Tactix,” Hawker said.

“Our partnership has allowed us to not only promote our brand but also support the growth of women’s sport in our region. We wish the Tactix continued success in the future.”

The Tactix are in the final stages of confirming a new naming rights sponsor with an announcement expected early in the New Year.

They open their 2025 ANZ Premiership campaign in May when they host the Southern Steel at Wolfbrook Arena in Christchurch.

