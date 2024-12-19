The Official Aotearoa Music Charts 2024 End Of Year Charts Have Been Published

Compiled by Recorded Music NZ, the End of Year Charts are the only charts to combine all major sources Aotearoa music fans use throughout the year to buy and stream their favourite music. Data from sources including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, YouTube, Bandcamp, gig sales and other physical retail provide the authoritative snapshot of what New Zealanders were buying and listening to over the course of 2024.

Taylor Swift once again takes top honours on the Kōpae Tiketike 50 Ōkawa | Official Top 50 Albums End of Year Chart with The Tortured Poets Department. The triple-platinum collection went to #1 in April and stayed there for four weeks. Doing so bumped Swift to become the solo artist with the most #1 albums in Aotearoa,14. She leads a cohort of female artists at the head of the End of Year Album Chart – the top five is completed by Billie Eilish (#2), SZA (#3), Sabrina Carpenter (#4), and Chappell Roan (#5).

US artist Teddy Swims' remarkable connection with Aotearoa continues as his five-times platinum ‘Lose Control’ takes the premiere spot on the Tukutahi Tiketike 50 Ōkawa | Official Top 50 Singles End of Year Chart. The song first charted in 2023 but it was not until this year that it really took off, spending almost the entirety of 2024 (40 weeks) inside the Top 10. The artist, who played three sold out shows locally in July, has credited his fans in Aotearoa with sparking his global viral success.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

L.A.B top the Kōpae Tiketike 20 Ōkawa o Aotearoa | Official Top 20 Aotearoa Albums End of Year Chart with their Introducing L.A.B compilation, also charting at #3 with L.A.B VI. Six60 take the #2 spot with The Six60 Collection – while Kaylee Bell (#7), DARTZ (#10) and Georgia Lines (#17) all land in the End of Year Top 20 for the first time.

L.A.B also hold five positions in the Tukutahi Tiketike 20 Ōkawa o Aotearoa | Official Top 20 Aotearoa Singles End of Year Chart, with 'Casanova' (#2), 'Take It Away' (#3), 'Oh No (Pt. 2)' (#12), 'Ocean Demon' (#14) and 'Give Me That Feeling' (#16) – although they surrender the top spot to Corrella and their double-platinum banger ‘Blue Eyed Māori’, which was awarded Te Tino Waiata ā-Iti Rearea o te Tau | Breakthrough Single of the Year at the 2024 Aotearoa Music Awards.

Another artist familiar with topping charts, Stan Walker, secures the remaining End of Year #1 in 2024. ‘Māori Ki Te Ao’ has ruled the weekly Tukutahi Te Reo Māori Tiketike 10 | Te Reo Māori End of Year Chart for 41 consecutive weeks. TAWAZ follows at #2 with the track that propelled him to win both Mana Reo and Te Manu Taki Māori o te Tau | Best Māori Artist at the 2025 Aotearoa Music Awards, 'He Aho'.

The Official 2024 End of Year Charts are based on sales and streaming data for all singles and albums that were eligible to appear in the weekly Official Aotearoa Music Charts for some or all of 2024.

The weekly Official Aotearoa Music Charts are published at aotearoamusiccharts.co.nz every Friday at 4pm, including through the holiday period.

About the Official Aotearoa Music Charts:

The Official Aotearoa Music Charts reflect the most popular singles and albums in Aotearoa each week. They are the only charts endorsed by the music industry and are compiled according to globally recognised guidelines. The Charts are compiled by Recorded Music NZ and published at 4pm every Friday – the first to be published in the world each week.

© Scoop Media

