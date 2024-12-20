Pasifika Medical Assoc Group & New Zealand Rugby League Unite To Support Pacific Families Through Sporting Pathways

The Pasifika Medical Association Group (PMAG) and New Zealand Rugby League (NZRL) have formalised their partnership with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). This partnership reflects both organisations' commitment to enhancing the well-being and opportunities of Pacific families through sport.

Recognising the power of sport as a vehicle for connection, development, and prosperity, this collaboration leverages the strengths of both organisations to support Pacific families and communities. The partnership will focus on fostering well-being, health, and educational outcomes, shaped by a shared vision to support Pacific families’ aspirations to utilise sporting pathways towards prosperity.

The agreement outlines several initiatives, all provided free of charge to those who enrol, that are designed to make a difference in the lives of Pacific players, their families, and communities, including:

Primary healthcare services: Access to high-quality healthcare through the Etu Pasifika clinics, including specialised concussion and head injury care.

Mental health support: Tailored counselling and psychological services, with quick referral times, to address the unique challenges faced by Pacific communities, including those facing bespoke challenges resulting from sport and high-performance pathways.

Whānau Ora services: Holistic support for families, aligning with cultural values and practices.

Sports Strategy collaboration: Joint efforts to design and deliver well-being initiatives that align with PMA Group’s existing Sports Strategy as well as NZRL’s Wellbeing framework and More Than a Game philosophy.

PMA Group has been a cornerstone of Pacific community support, delivering services to over 79,169 Pacific families and achieving 185,775 well-being outcomes since 2014. NZRL’s 100+ years of sporting legacy and commitment to Pacific communities makes them an ideal partner in shaping the future of aspiring Pacific athletes.

CEO of PMAG, Debbie Sorensen, emphasises the significance of this partnership.

"Sport has the ability to inspire, connect, and transform lives. By working collaboratively with NZRL, we are amplifying opportunities for Pacific families to thrive both on and off the field."

NZRL CEO Greg Peters adds:

"NZRL is committed to community wellbeing, with our More Than a Game philosophy underpinning everything we do as an organisation. Working with PMAG on these initiatives is another positive step forward in being able to help all of those involved in our sport in ways that matter most to them.”

Both organisations are committed to aligning their resources and expertise to provide culturally appropriate care and create meaningful impact for Pacific families. The MOU signifies a pivotal moment in the journey towards better outcomes for Pacific communities. With a focus on Auckland and Christchurch in the first instance, the partnership is set to enhance services and amplify the voices of Pacific families through the unifying power of sport.

For any further enquiries about the Etu Pasifika Clinics or to access these services, please visit etupasifika.co.nz or email rose.ah-mau@etupasifika.co.nz.

NZRL referred enrolments are available from 6 January 2025.

